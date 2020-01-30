Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller is rallying residents against the granite quarry proposed for just north of the city off U.S. 431.
Fuller along with city, county and state officials, Opelika City Schools representatives and Opelika Utilities personnel will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Opelika City Hall to develop a plan of action going forward. City residents are urged to attend.
“If you live within a mile, mile and a half, the sound of the equipment, the sound of blasting, that would certainly interfere with your daily quality of life,” Fuller said.
Creekwood Resources, a company out of Florence, has applied to the state of Alabama for both air (Facility No. 206-0050) and discharge (NPDES Permit Number AL0084018) permits in order to operate at the site. Saugahatchee Lake, the main source of the city’s drinking water, is less than 2 miles away from the proposed quarry.
Traffic and noise from on-site blasting also could become an issue, along with resulting dust emissions in the area. The quarry would operate near Morris Avenue Elementary School, Jeter Primary School, Opelika High School and Southern Union State Community College.
Opelika City Schools Superintendent Mark Neighbors has his concerns.
“We are extremely concerned about how the quarry would adversely affect the air quality and the potential carcinogens that would be in the air,” Neighbors said in a statement to the O-A News. “We have one school within 1.5 miles and three schools within 3 miles of the potential site. On any given sunny day, we have at least 300 children outside at PE (physical education), not to mention the outdoor athletic programs that take place year round. The Opelika City Schools are opposed to the quarry.”
Fuller’s office has created a fact sheet detailing the situation, a sample letter of concern for state officials and requests for public hearing.
It can be read at https://bit.ly/2u0XnqO.
The fact sheet notes that the quarry wouldn’t be in city limits, “but is surrounded by city limits on three sides.” It goes on to point out that discharge from the quarry will run into tributaries that run into Saugahatchee Lake, as well as impact local wells and aquifers.
