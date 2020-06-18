Gary Fuller announced Thursday that he will seek a fifth term as mayor of Opelika.
“The past few months have been challenging for us as community and country; but, I am proud to have witnessed our community stand together to fight to save our watershed, to overcome a pandemic and to walk peacefully in protest against inequality and injustice,” Fuller stated in a press release.
“Opelika is a place of strength and we continue to prosper. We’ve seen great cultural and economic achievements, but there is still meaningful work to be done. I am asking for your vote and support in August,” said Fuller.
Fuller also spoke Thursday with the Opelika-Auburn News. He said he plans for the city to try to land new manufacturers and other businesses to the city, add a fifth fire station to improve the city’s qualifications for lower homeowners’ insurance rates; and build a new, bigger library with more parking.
Steadily increasing traffic in town, thanks in part to the construction of more than 2,000 new, single-family homes in the city over the last decade, is on Fuller’s mind, too.
“We really need a new east-west connector to help take some of that traffic off Second Street and First Street,” Fuller added.
The campaign press release listed some of his proudest accomplishments thus far, including bringing 4,000 new jobs to the city, the construction of new homes, improved roads and public safety infrastructure and the parks and recreation improvements including the Sportsplex and renovations to the Covington Recreation Center.
“This is the best job I’ve ever had,” Fuller stated in his press release. “I loved my years in the radio business, but the satisfaction of seeing a person get a great job and what that means for their family makes our hard work worthwhile. I’m proud to be part of such an amazing team here in Opelika.”
The mayor's wife, Laura, is on board with keeping him in City Hall. She told the newspaper that she is "100%" supportive of his reelection bid.
"I think it's a win for Gary and a win for the city," she said.
Municipal elections will take place Aug. 25, and candidates can officially register July 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.