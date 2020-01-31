ESPN’s “College GameDay” Bus pulled into downtown Auburn on Thursday, part of the buildup to the Tigers’ home against the University of Kentucky on Saturday.
Students and city residents alike had the opportunity to climb aboard and tour the bus used by commentators Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and LaPhonso Ellis as they plan, prep and spectate numerous games.
“I’m sure the students are like the rest of us Auburn fans, and we are just thrilled with not only being a football school, but proudly being a basketball school along with so many other sports,” said Kathy Powell, the State Farm insurance agent who hosted the event.
Bradley Robertson and her family were just passing by when they saw the bus and decided to stop and take a look.
“I think it’s awesome; I think that we are very fortunate for ESPN to be so interested in us,” she said.
Powell said she was glad that they were able to get the bus to Auburn ahead of the game so that students and residents could check it out for themselves.
The bus features a wall with seven televisions mounted on it, all connected to different receivers so that the commentators and their producers can watch multiple games at once.
“To sit back there and see that this is where these famous announcers hang out in between shows is pretty cool,” Powell said.
In addition to letting locals tour the bus, State Farm also announced that it would be presenting Auburn City Schools and Lee County Schools with community grants to benefit their sports programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.