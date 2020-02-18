Traffic lights at the interchange of Gateway Drive and the I-85 North ramp fell onto the road early Monday afternoon, backing up traffic along Gateway Drive into the early evening.
Mike Hilyer, director of Opelika Public Works, explained that contracted state workers had been working on adding new blinking left turn signals when one of the support wires came loose, causing the lights to fall.
Opelika Power, Opelika Police Department and a number of traffic signal workers from Hilyer’s group went out to the location to assist with repairs, restoring power to the traffic lights and directing traffic. Community relations coordinator for the city of Opelika, Taylor McAllister, issued a notice asking drivers to avoid the area due to live wires being exposed.
Hilyer reported that the ALDOT contractors were able to get the lights back up around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Only one traffic light at the interchange has the new turn signal installed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.