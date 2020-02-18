Gateway/Tiger Town traffic lights

The traffic lights at the intersection of the I-85 ramp and Gateway Drive fell from their wires Monday, leaving live wires in the road before utilities personnel arrived to do repairs.

Traffic lights at the interchange of Gateway Drive and the I-85 North ramp fell onto the road early Monday afternoon, backing up traffic along Gateway Drive into the early evening.

Mike Hilyer, director of Opelika Public Works, explained that contracted state workers had been working on adding new blinking left turn signals when one of the support wires came loose, causing the lights to fall.

Opelika Power, Opelika Police Department and a number of traffic signal workers from Hilyer’s group went out to the location to assist with repairs, restoring power to the traffic lights and directing traffic. Community relations coordinator for the city of Opelika, Taylor McAllister, issued a notice asking drivers to avoid the area due to live wires being exposed.

Hilyer reported that the ALDOT contractors were able to get the lights back up around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Only one traffic light at the interchange has the new turn signal installed.

