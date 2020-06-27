Plan in motion for reestablishment of Lee County’s NAACP chapter

Billy Allen, president of the committee to reestablish Lee County's chapter of the NAACP, is running for Opelika's Ward 1 council seat.

Opelika Ward 1 resident George “Billy” Allen has announced his campaign for City council representative.

Allen previously held a position on the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation board and coached youth sports teams.

During its inception, he also worked with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lee County.

“Opelika is a growing city, but it is not utopia,” he said. “I have served as a poll worker for many years and talked to the voters about their various concerns, some of which have gone unaddressed.”

As Ward 1 representative, he hopes to be a “persistent” voice for all city residents, regardless of race, age or gender. He also plans to promote equality for all, as well as equity for Ward 1, to help the city grow.

In addition to his community involvement, Allen is president of the J.W. Darden Foundation as well as a member and fundraising coordinator for the J.W. Darden Alumni Association.

Both organizations provide scholarships to deserving high school graduates in addition to preserving the legacy of Dr. J.W. Darden, the first black physician in Opelika.

