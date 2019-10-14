ID Plastics LP will open its first branch in the United States locally in Auburn, creating 50 new jobs, according to a news release by the city.
DUROtherm Plastics and Infinex Group, located in Black Forest, Southwest Germany, are co-planning the Auburn operation.
“We are grateful to be the U.S. headquarters and manufacturing location for ID Plastics,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders. “Through our partnership with Auburn University, Southern Union Community College and our existing industries, the city of Auburn has created an excellent environment for technology-based, value-added manufacturing operations like ID Plastics.”
The investment of $9.8 million will allow the company to manufacture ID Pack sleeves, which are transportation containers, said the release.
"Transport containers have always had downsides of one kind or another,” said one of the two owners, Martin Hartl. “We responded with an innovative collapsing container system that eliminates these problems. The ID PACK is a truly problem-free sleeve pack system."
Martin Hartl runs the operation with his brother Andreas Hartl. They are the owners of DUROtherm Plastics and Infinex Group.
“We welcome Andreas and Martin to the Auburn family,” Anders said.
There are more than 80 German companies in Alabama that have brought approximately $10 billion into the state, said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.
“German technology made in the U.S.A. with state-of-the-art, customer-oriented manufacturing— that’s the perfect combination, the way we see it,” Andreas Hartl said. “This was the foundation for the ID PACK collapsible container system and the big advantages it offers in a wide range of logistics applications."
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey praised the move.
“Our continued efforts and partnerships with local communities have led to another great manufacturer coming to Alabama,” said Gov. Kay Ivey. “ID Plastics’ decision to select Alabama will create 50 jobs for families in East Alabama over the next three years.”
