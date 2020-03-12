Students bent over the creek at the Kreher Preserve and Nature Center as Mona Dominguez sifted through the water with a net. She was looking for different kinds of water critters to show the children that were eagerly watching.
Dominguez, Alabama Water Watch director, was there to speak to the students during a spring break camp program, Down at the Pond.
The three-day camp is meant to provide a fun spring break activity while teaching students something about the world around them, said Jennifer Lolley, administrator of the Kreher Preserve and Nature Center for Auburn University.
This is the eighth year the preserve has hosting the camp, growing from a one-day program to a three-day one and adding students, Lolley said.
This week, there are 32 students from Auburn area schools; next week the Preserve will have in students from Opelika.
“I like coming to this camp because the teachers are nice, it has a very educational program, a lot of my friends come, too,” said Darcy Trouse, a sixth-grader at Auburn Classical Academy. “I’ve been coming to this place for a very long time and it’s just a really fun place to come.”
The theme for the first day of camp this year was water-based, Lolley said.
“We’re focusing on water, so this morning, they’ve done things like an EnviroScape, where they just learn about pollution, and things with water and a stream table and the water cycle,” she said.
The EnviroScape gives students a chance to see how different things like pesticides can affect the water system. The counselors jokingly offer the children a drink after they had polluted the water, which showed the students how dirty it had become, Lolley said.
Dominguez used her time Monday to teach students about how to find out if a water source is clean by examining different creatures in the water. Dragonfly nymphs, or baby dragonflies, live in the Kreher’s water source, along with other macroinvertabrates.
“How do you feel about having macroinvertabrates in the water with you?” she asked the students. “Who thinks its cool? Who thinks its kind of icky?”
“Well, it can be icky and cool, but I may change your mind. So the thing about these macroinvertabrates is that they can actually help us watch the water,” Dominguez said.
Macroinvertabrates, and thus dragonfly nyphs, live in clean water sources, she said.“The critters like the dragonfly, they won’t live in polluted water,” she said. “They’ll only live in clean water.”
She showed the students how she moves rocks to get the creatures moving and then uses her net to catch them downstream. They can then be examined to see how clean the water source is.
Trouse said his favorite topic he’s learned about has been reptiles, but he was able to answer many of Dominguez’s questions about macroinvertabrates as well.
Students jumped rocks, pointed out snakes, went on hikes and learned lots about water creatures, all on the first day of camp.
“Kids today, the average spends 1 percent of their day outdoors,” Lolley said. “So just getting these kids outside and making them comfortable with outdoors and able to enjoy it, appreciate it, that’s what our goal is out here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.