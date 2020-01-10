Girl Scout cookies are for sale again in Lee County.
Local troops are descending upon Lambert Transfer and Storage in Opelika this weekend and next to load up on cases of Thin Mints, Samoas, Lemonades, Caramel deLites and more for the 2020 version of the annual sale.
Troop 7020 Leader Amy Childress brought her home-schooled daughter Libby, 9, to pick up over 200 cases Friday morning for the dozen girls in their group.
"We've got orders already from people who work with my mom and dad," said Libby, a fourth-year scout. "It's crazy."
Lindsay Hanner, Community Engagment Specialist for the scouts, was on hand at Lambert to help with loading and make sure everything went smoothly.
"There are a lot of living rooms that are about to become cookie forts," joked Hanner. "They'll start selling very quickly now."
Thin mints are the perennial favorites, but the Lemonade cookies are going faster every year, Hanner said. She adding that a lot of troop leaders will be going back to Lambert's restock those varieties in fairly short order.
"We're really fortunate that Lambert's holds all of the cookies for us," said Hanner. "When [a troop] needs more, they can just call here and they will get them ready."
Girl scouts will fan out across the area over the next six weeks, setting up booths at local supermarkets, strip malls and even Toomer's Corner on the Auburn University campus.
To place orders online, visit http://www.girlscoutssa.org.
Any families interested in getting a girl going in scouting should email Hanner at lhanner@girlsscoutssa.org.
