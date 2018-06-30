When the curtain opens at the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center in August 2019, it will unveil a performing arts experience unlike anything the community has ever seen.
So says Gogue Center executive director Christopher Heacox, who plans for the $69 million venue to host 20-plus performances in its first year of operation. Those will range from dance to Broadway productions, from spoken word to concerts.
“But it’s not only about the performances; it’s about what those artists are going to do on campus and in the community with those performances,” Heacox told the Opelika-Auburn News this week. “Let’s say the dance companies come, and they’re doing workshops with students on campus, and with local dance companies.”
The space also can be used to house campus lectures and student performances. It is currently under construction on South College Street across from the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art. Together, the museum and the Gogue Center will serve as a gateway to what Auburn's President Steven Leath dubbed the "arts and innovation district."
Supporting the arts
Opportunities exist at every level for supporters of the arts who want to donate financially to the Gogue Center, from naming a seat to naming the lobby. The stage door, however, already bears the name of a famous couple, after the project received a $50,000 donation when the Life of the Party cast visited Auburn and Opelika for the film’s red carpet premiere in April.
Actors Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone gave $25,000 to the performing arts center during that visit, with Warner Bros. and New Line Cinemas matching the donation to reach the $50,000 mark.
“It was actually Melissa’s and Ben’s idea,” Heacox said. “We have an alum who’s a Warner Bros. executive, and it kind of came about through there that they wanted to give to something when they came here. Through our alum and the College of Business, they reached out to the performing arts center. We gave them some options, and they said, ‘Yeah, we’d love to name the stage door.’”
The Gogue Center has received several gifts from local donors as well, including a Tiger Giving Day project in February in which anyone who gave $50 could sign his or her name on a custom Steinway piano.
The piano, which is white with an AU logo on the front, is being assembled in Steinway’s factory in Queens, New York, exclusively for the Gogue Center. The custom instrument has a $55,000 price tag, with $43,650 of it consisting of Tiger Giving Day donations.
“It’s really cool,” Heacox said of the piano. “It was designed to be in the green room (a waiting room or lounge for performers). But the more we think about it, I think we’re going to put it out in the lobby sometimes and maybe use it as a signature piece. … I really think it’s going to be something fun, and we don’t just want to have it in the green room and hide it.”
What to expect
The Gogue Performing Arts Center team is currently working to book acts and assemble ticket packages for the inaugural season.
The auditorium will have just over 1,200 seats, plus two sensory rooms for guests who may be sensitive to strobe lights or loud noises. But performance space at the venue is not limited to what’s indoors. A covered amphitheater on the property will allow 3,000 people or more to enjoy outdoor events.
“We’re going to have some very exciting opportunities to be able to bring artists in for residency work, to think about things very differently, because we’re going to have all these amazing opportunities through the growth of the area,” said Heacox, who added that he is “really, really excited” about Leath’s vision moving forward with the arts and innovation district, and its relationship to campus through the research park.
“In my business, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build a building and a program from the ground up, especially at an institution like Auburn University,” Heacox explained. “It’s been a dream come true for me. It’s been extremely exciting, and there’s always something new every day, which is great.”
For information about giving financially to the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center, contact Leah O’Gwynn, the center’s director of development, at 334-844-1287, or leah.ogwynn@auburn.edu.