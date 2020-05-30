The Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center will not open its fall season until October, but it will host a concert Monday.
The concert will not require fans to leave the comfort of their homes: It is a Couch Concert Livestream, in conjunction with the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
“Music of Alabama: RyNea Soul, The Pine Hill Haints and Larry Mitchell” was curated by Amy Miller, director of programming and education at the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center.
All artists in this live-streamed event are Alabama-based. Larry Mitchell will perform from his home in Opelika.
“The Kennedy Center’s Couch Concert series reflects the vast spectrum of the American cultural landscape in these performances,” Miller said. “The series showcases incredible artistic diversity, highlighting artists from large urban areas and entire states from coast-to-coast. We wanted to present the breadth and variety of extraordinary talent that exists throughout Alabama.”
Fans can tune into the Kennedy Center’s website, Facebook Page or Youtube Channel to find the concert, but the Gogue Center will also stream the event on its Facebook at 3 p.m. CST.
“With so many theaters and venues across the country having to close and postpone performances, the Kennedy Center Couch Concert series provides an incredible opportunity to continue sharing and celebrating the arts — albeit digitally — directly with patrons,” said Jonathan Osborne, director of communications and marketing for the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center.
“When it comes to music, there are some tremendously cool things happening here,” Miller said. “The Gogue Center is committed to celebrating the arts and artists of Alabama, and I hope this Couch Concert National Spotlight will help to raise awareness of our state as a nexus of culture and creativity.”
