Patti LaBelle, Boz Scaggs and Yo-Yo Ma headline the 2020-21 performer slate announced Thursday by the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center.
“Last year, we could only imagine the impact that this center would make on Auburn and the surrounding communities,” said Katharyne Woltosz, whose name makes up the second half of The Walter Stanley and Virginia Katharyne Evans Woltosz Theatre.
“We have thoroughly enjoyed the variety and the outstanding talent of the performances which have moved us to laugh, to cry and even, on occasion, to sing out loud.”
The theme for Thursday’s announcement had audience members attired in Roaring ’20s flapper dresses and top hats. After the announcements were made, center Director Chris Heacox shared a surprise.
The curtain was lifted and the stage was turned into a dance floor, and the Equinox Orchestra played music to dance to for the rest of the evening.
October 2020The Alabama Symphony Orchestra, Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” Oct. 4 at 2 p.m.
Gavin Creel, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Boz Scaggs, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
The Del McCoury Band, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
Finally, “Not Our First Goat Rodeo”: Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Myer and Chris Thile with guest Aoife O’Donovan, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. This performance, however, will only be available to season-ticket holders.
November 2020
The Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley and Bucky Heard, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: “Sensational Strings,” Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical,” Nov. 15 at 2 p.m.
Jeanne Robertson, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.
December 2020December’s only performance is “Anastasia,” Dec. 1 and 2, both at 7:30 p.m.
January 2021The Gogue Center’s first performance of the year is “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 17 at 2 p.m.
Edgar Meyer, Mike Marshall, Sam Bush and the George Meyer Ensemble, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Patti LaBelle, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.
“BalletX: The Little Prince,” Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m.
Finally, Les Violons du Roy with Jeremy Denk, piano, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m.
February 2021February’s first show is Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” which will have three shows, Feb. 2, 3 and 4, all at 7:30 p.m.
Branford Marsalis Quartet, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
“Making the Music: Anaïs Mitchell, Duncan Sheik and Shaina Taub,” Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Soledad Barrio and Noche Flamenca: Puro, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Candi Staton, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.
March 2021“Fiddler on the Roof,” March 15 and 16, both at 7:30 p.m.
Kodo: Legacy, March 23 at 7:30 p.m.
April 2021Huang Yi and KUKA, April 1 at 7:30 p.m.
Piano Battle will take place April 16 at 7:30 p.m. and the winner will be chosen by the audience.
May 2021The final performance of the season will be May 9 at 2 p.m, Alabama Symphony Orchestra Vivaldi’s Four Seasons Recomposed.
The Jay and Susie Gogue Center has some new partnerships for its next season.
“This summer, the Gogue Performing Arts Center is partnering with the city of Auburn to host our very own ‘Screen on the Green’ with double movie screenings on the last Friday of the month, beginning in May,” said Heacox. “Details will be announced soon, but I can tell you we have some great movies lined up for you and it’s going to be an amazing series.”
The Gogue Center will also further its partnerships with Auburn University, particularly the theater department, with workshops with Camille Brown and Gavin Creel, said Charles Bringardner, associate professor in the department of theater and head of the Bachelor of Arts program.
“We are perhaps most excited, however, as we look forward to February 2021, with together with the College of Liberal Arts, the departments of theater and music and the Gogue Center, we will partner to present a fully produced, staged concert version of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical ‘Ragtime,’” Bringardner said.
TicketsSeasons subscription tickets will go on sale Friday, with priority seat selection, March 16. The series subscriptions will go on sale March 30 and priority seating April 13.
The series and season subscriptions will open to the public May 12 and the create-your-own series June 9.
Finally, single tickets for the performances will go on sale July 7.
Go to www.goguecenter.auburn.edu/ to read more.
