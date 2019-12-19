Jay Gogue said Wednesday that he’s content to continue as Auburn University’s president as long as he’s needed, be it with “interim” in the title or not.
Gogue, who ran the university from 2007-17, stepped back into his old job as interim president in July when his successor Steven Leath resigned under criticism for his job performance at Auburn.
“When I came back, they asked what to call me and I said ‘Interim.’ I am perfectly fine with interim; that is not an issue at all for me,” Gogue said during a chat with the Opelika-Auburn News editorial board.
President Pro Tem Wayne Smith of Auburn’s board of trustees announced last month that the board might remove that interim title when it next meets in February, and Gouge said he is fine with that as well.
In response to Smith, Gogue asked him and the rest of the trustees to consult with faculty, administrators, students and others before taking any such move, citing the necessity of “shared governance” between the various campus populations.
It has been rumored in recent weeks around campus that some trustees had spoken informally with Gogue about a new three- to five-year contract. Gogue did not address that directly with the O-A News, but he did say he was content to help out for the immediate future.
“Obviously I won’t be involved in the next (presidential) search,” Gogue said. “I’m here for as long or as short as they need me to be here ... if they ask me to stay for period of time and I was healthy, I would try to do it.”
Gogue cited pride in his alma mater as the reason he has put retirement back on hold for now.
“When you go to school here and you have a lot invested here, you just want to see it go well. If it can go well with me gone, I’m OK with that. If it can go well with me here, I’m going to try to stay and do it,” he said.
The University Senate met in early December to discuss Gogue’s status. Chairwoman Nedret Billor told her colleagues that Smith told her the board wants Gogue to stay on for at least a year while trustees prepare for a new presidential search.
The 50 or so faculty members at that meeting sounded open to Gogue staying on in the near term until a new president is hired.
