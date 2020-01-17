Baby boomers claim that etiquette is long gone. Knowing which fork to use during a dinner party, or how to sit properly, are things that many young boys and girls may not know, but Amy Rainer is trying to bring them back.
Her classes teach young boys and girls how to be Southern ladies and gentlemen.
“My classes focus on things like first impressions, handshakes, eye contact, body language,” Rainer said. “We cover topics like … conversation skills, and of course, table manners, and we talk about how to be a gracious guest in other people’s homes.”
Rainer’s classes are biblically based, and she said that her foundation is built on the Scripture of Colossians 3:12.
“Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience,” Colossians 3:12 says in a New International Version translation.
Spreading from BirminghamRoughly 20 years ago, when Rainer started teaching the courses in Birmingham, there was only one class in for third-grade girls. Now, there are several classes, in different cities, meant for different-aged children, she said.
The Goodness and Grace etiquette class, taught by Callie Hanahan in the Auburn area, is meant for young girls in the third, fourth and fifth grades.
“When (Rainer) said that she wanted to make this adaptable to where other people could do it in other cities, I jumped on board and I was like ‘Oh my gosh, yes, I would love to do this,’” Hanahan said.
Classes last four weeks, and each session is an hourlong on Sundays. The final session is a tea party where the girls can practice all the skills they’ve learned, Rainer said.
“I think that etiquette has two parts,” she said. “I think etiquette is about how we treat other people but I also think that the second part of etiquette is how we present ourselves.”
Rainer teaches for a little while before she and the girls try role-playing games to emphasize her points.
“For instance, on the day we talk about first impressions, we talk about how important it is to look people in the eye when you meet them and to speak in a clear, strong voice when you meet them,” she said.
“So we act out a scenario pretending that it’s the first day of school and that a child is going to meet their teacher for the first time.”
Auburn’s classes are not much different. The lessons are shared via prerecorded videos of Rainer, then Hanahan leads the in-person role-playing and examples.
“A lot of times children aren’t really aware what the behavior that they’re exhibiting actually looks like to an observer until they see it acted out,” Rainer said.
Hanahan said watching the videos of Rainer has worked very well for the classes in Auburn.
“It’s very engaging,” Hanahan said. “She tells lots of stories about either her as a little girl or her experiences as a teacher, and so she tells lots of stories, which keeps their attention and has lots of little rhymes and things to help them remember certain (skills).”
BacklashRainer and Hanahan said one difficulty with the classes is dealing with public backlash. Many adults may not want to teach etiquette to their children or may not see the need.
In fact, Rainer received quite a lot of hate mail after appearing on ABC’s 23rd season of “The Bachelor.” Hannah Godwin and Colton Underwood took a trip to Birmingham, where Godwin grew up, and Rainer taught the two an etiquette class in the episode.
The session went well, though there was some TV magic added, she said.
Rainer was asked to film negative-reaction scenes to Underwood’s behavior that could be added for extra “Bachelor” drama.
There was a negative reaction to her classes, however, after the episode’s release, which was difficult to deal with, Rainer said.
Hanahan has dealt with similar feedback in Auburn.
She advertised her class on a local Facebook page and found that many people who had never met her criticized her for holding the classes.
“As much as I was hurt by that, I knew that (a negative commenter) was wrong, that I was right,” Hanahan said. These are things that these little girls need to know.”
Although Rainer hosts classes in Birmingham for boys and girls, Hanahan’s only class is the Goodness and Grace for fifth- and sixth-grade girls. Not having a class for boys was where a lot of the discord stemmed from, she said.
Hanahan recently indicated online that she would love to eventually have a class for boys.
Rainer said she soon plans to sell her curriculum more broadly, which would allow Hanahan to have more options with the classes.
Praise from parentsBoth women are sticking to their beliefs, despite the pushback.
“I think a class like this can help reinforce what parents are teaching at home,” Rainer said. “I think that it can give children a leg up. I think it can cause children to be standouts when they have an environment where they can safely practice strong conversation skills.”
She said that she has had parents approach her after their children have completed the class to offer praise.
“(Parents are) never going to regret sending their child to etiquette classes,” Hanahan said. “It’s definitely going to encourage them and it’s going to give them things to think about.”
Parents have said, according to Rainer, that a persistent issue they’d been working on with their children resolved itself after her classes.
“I see myself as coming alongside parents to assist them in the things that they’re trying to teach their children at home,” she said. “And I think whenever children hear something from another adult in their life, that it gives validation to what their parents have taught them.”
Hanahan said that despite people who don’t believe etiquette matters, she believes these skills create distinctive individuals.
“I think any time that children are able to explicitly practice a positive and a kind way to treat other people, that’s only going to make our world a better place,” Rainer said. “So that’s what I’m trying to provide in these lessons.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.