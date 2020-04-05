A pair of Lee County legislators said this week that the state’s schools and economy are going to feel the pain of COVID-19’s halt to daily life, but just when and how much is still very much up in the air.
State Representative Jeremy Gray, an Opelika Democrat, and State Senator Tim Whatley, the Republican who represents Lee, Russell and Tallapoosa counties, are out of session until late April, as the coronavirus outbreak shuts down the Legislature and much of the rest of the state.
“Obviously, this is going to have a negative impact on the total amount of (tax) revenue,” Whatley said. “Hopefully, we’ll get better projections about revenue over the summer … this isn’t going to be felt this year as much as it will next year.”
Both Whatley and Gray expressed concern about the state’s education trust fund, which is fed by state sales tax revenues. The statewide shutdown has hit sales hard after that initial run on stores in early March.
“Seventy percent of Alabama’s economy is small businesses,” said Gray. “Nobody’s buying anything.”
That means that small businesses aren’t just threatened by the shutdown; they also aren’t collecting sales taxes to pay for the state’s public schools.
“Education is the biggest employer in Lee County,” said Whatley. “We need to get back to work to build up the economy, get kids back into school and make sure they’re safe.”
Gov. Kay Ivey’s administration has not publicly revealed what budget shortfalls it expects. Local governments are as anxious as Whatley, Gray and their legislative colleagues, because they rely both on local taxes and state funding.
“We are so new into this that I don’t think anybody really knows yet what’s going to happen,” said Lee County Administrator Roger Rendleman. “It’s kind of like 9/11 and the recession impacts combined…it’s way too early to tell.”
The interruption of the 2020 legislative session could put on hold many of the big-ticket policy items that had been before lawmakers this year, including a prison system overhaul, medical marijuana and gambling legislation. By law, the legislators will have to end the session in mid-May.
State Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, the Republican who represents Calhoun and Talladega counties, said last week that lawmakers will likely pass “bare bones” budgets — without large spending increases or pay raises for teachers and state employees — because of the uncertainty about the impact of the virus on tax collections.
“I don't mean to be the bearer of bad news, but I think it would be irresponsible with the economic situation and uncertainty we are in to put any increases on either budget,” he said.
Marsh said he hopes a priority will be economic stimulus measures. The Republican Senate leader said he would be open to raising the number of weeks that people can collect unemployment benefits.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
