People of different faiths and ethnicities filled the sanctuary of Greater Peace Baptist church to the brim Sunday night.
The annual Thanksgiving service, organized by the Lee County Interdenominational Ministers Alliance, opened with the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church choir. Greater Peace and Pleasant Grove Baptist were joined by the Auburn-Opelika Korean Church, Casa de Dios and First Presbyterian were present as well.
“It brings the community together. Different religious denominations, different races, ethnicities,” Pastor Clifford Jones of Greater Peace said. “It’s a matter of just bringing the community together as a whole fellowshipping and worshiping together.”
The service began with a scriptural call to worship with Pastor Jones, Pastor Jun Mo Jeong of the Auburn-Opelika Korean Church and Pastor Nahum Hernandez of Casa de Dios reciting the scripture in their respective languages.
Jones added that the yearly gathering, 30 years strong, has a great impact on the community, with the offerings from the service going to the Food Bank of East Alabama. Attendees were also encouraged to bring canned goods to donate to the food bank.
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and Opelika City Council member Dozier Smith T., filling in for Opelika mayor Gary Fuller, presented a Thanksgiving proclamation on behalf of both cities.
“Whereas the ministers organize this community-wide service to give our citizens the opportunity to come together as one denomination to worship in his name,” Smith T. noted.
To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/2QTvFoM and https://foodbankofeastalabama.com/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.