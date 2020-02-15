A local home for girls in need, Haddie’s Home, held its first fundraiser last weekend. The organization was built as a way to help provide for teenage girls in crisis or coming from foster care.
The group home has a house parent and resembles home and family life as much as possible, said executive director Elizabeth Hancock.
The fundraiser was a dessert-tasting event and silent auction with tickets purchased for $20 to $25.
Kennie Kay Halley, a board member for Haddie’s Home, said that a donor matched every ticket purchase made as well as the funds raised for the silent auction.
The money raised was added to the annual fund that meets the needs of the teenagers living in the home, Hancock said.
“It has been a huge success. Our first-ever real fundraiser, beautifully attended, raised us a pretty good amount of money,” Halley said.
The amount raised was not released by organization representatives.
The event was held on the bottom floor of the house, which is a former hunting lodge that has been re-designed.
Businesses filled tables with sweets and drinks. Rosshouse Coffee provided scones and coffee; Chicken Salad Chick brought its famous cookies and Rice Krispies treats.
“It’s been great today,” said Hayden Lightfoot, a barista at Rosshouse Coffee. “All of our coffees are really popular; we love being here helping out with all this stuff.”
A basketball signed by Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl, gift baskets, a grill and more were auctioned off in the silent auction.
“I guess what is really special about it is that everything here was donated and it cost us nothing other than to put the event on,” Halley said. “But however many thousands of dollars we have taken in on this event is all been given to us by the community.
“It’s a beautiful community.”
Auburn University students, with Women in Aviation, also donated time to help with the event.
Even Aubie made an appearance, though he didn’t eat much.
“It’s very inspiring that they’re willing to just help so many people, that they’re willing to give up other freedoms of their own to help out these girls,” Lightfoot said. “I just think that’s really inspiring.”
For more information or to make a donation, visit www.haddieshome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.