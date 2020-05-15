The sounds of scissors cutting and blow dryers drying freshly cut and colored hair fill salons throughout the area this week as stylists celebrate their first days open in weeks.
“We’ve been out of work for almost six weeks, and so we’re just happy to be back,” said Ryan Wade, owner of 12K Salon in Auburn.
Hair salons, along with other close-contact businesses, restaurants, bars and breweries, were able to open Monday under Alabama’s amended safer-at-home order in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.
Elements Salon owner Robb Todd said the first day open Monday was chaotic in a good way.
“The phone has not stopped ringing,” he said.
It was clear that people were just ready to get out of their homes and get the haircut they’ve needed, Todd said.
“Last Friday when Kay Ivey announced that we could go back, the speech wasn’t over and I was getting texts, messages, phone calls on my private phone and the store phone,” he said. “It was insane.”
Although open, hair salons and other businesses must operate under new guidelines and rules to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Employees at hair salons and other close-contact businesses must wear a face covering at all times while providing the service, wash their hands immediately before providing services and more under the amended safer-at-home order.
Operating in new waysOperating in the new guidelines hasn’t been easy for Todd.
“Trying to follow the guidelines and have people wait in their cars or just do everything,” he said. “It’s been a headache and an adjustment.”
The biggest change is when it comes to scheduling clients for services.
“Scheduling right now is just crazy cause like me, I’m used to booking every 15 minutes and just packing out all day long,” Todd said. “Now I’m having to do every 30 minutes and actually schedule a lunch break in between, which I’m not used to doing.”
Wade, on the other hand, has made small adjustments to his salon’s sanitary practices, which he describes as above-standard practices.
“We’re for the most part always pretty sanitary with everything,” he said. “We beefed it up just a little bit more but in addition to what we already do. We’re using much more hand sanitizer. We’re wiping the seats down after every client. We are consistently wiping door handles and removing magazines, things that we would normally just try to touch.”
Wade also spaced out all the chairs in the salon to be 6 feet apart from each other and is only using chairs at every other station to further practice social distancing.
All stylists at 12K salon are wearing masks while providing services, and gloves when they can during services.
“We’re just trying to make sure that we do it right,” Wade said.
Lost businessDespite being open, both salons have lost business while being closed, especially once Georgia reopened before Alabama did.
“For us being a hair salon, tattoo and body piercing, everybody was hitting Georgia and like a lot of our normal regular customers went over there to get their stuff done,” Todd said. “So now we’ve lost that business, which we may never get back.”
Wade is facing an entirely different financial challenge. His salon opened in December and most of 12K’s clients are college students.
“We were looking at maybe a year before we became profitable and as of the beginning of March we had already shown a pretty solid profit, and then the pandemic hit and now we are back to square one,” he said. “We’re looking at several months minimally before we are out of the red.
“It has pretty much devastated us.”
Thankfully, for salon owners, their clients have rallied around them with support.
“They’ve helped tip a little extra nicer, which has been great,” Todd said.
Client responseBoth Todd and Wade said most of their clients felt comfortable on Monday while receiving their hair services.
“Ninety percent of my people have basically been here happy, ready to go,” Todd said. “They’re thankful to get back going because they were sitting at home.”
Todd’s phone continues to ring with clients wanting to schedule services, and by Monday afternoon, he had about 60 appointments already booked for the week.
Wade and his stylists also were nearly completely booked, and the rest of the week showed promise.
“Over the next several days we’re about 90 percent booked,” he said. “That’s a really good sign.”
