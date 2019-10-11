Halloween may be more than two weeks away, but Halloween-themed activities kick into full gear this week.
From scary movies at haunted locations to trick-or-treating and everything in between, there are numerous reasons for community members to get outside and enjoy area events, according to Laura Leigh Chesser, Opelika Parks and Recreation public relations coordinator.
“It’s going to be nice outside,” she said. “It’s not going to be blazing hot. It’s not going to be freezing cold typically.”
Opelika eventsOpelika kicks off its Halloween-themed events Friday with a new-and-improved Halloween Movie and Eerie Express at Monkey Park.
“We decided this year we’d really kind of go big with the decorations and let that kind of be the main thing and still have a movie,” Chesser said. “We’re really kind of going all-out with it this year.”
Starting at 6 p.m., parents and their children can ride the Rocky Brook Rocket miniature train, which will take them through spooky scenes.
“There’s going to be some fog machines and witches and pumpkins and different scenes like that,” Chesser said. “The kids will certainly enjoy it and the parents will enjoy it too.”
The train rides will last for about an hour before “Casper the Friendly Ghost” begins playing on the amphitheater stage.
The event is free.
Opelika also decided to cater to the adults in the community who enjoy a good scare with a new event at Spring Villa Mansion, which takes place Saturday night.
“Fright Night at the Villa” was born out of the idea of adults wanting an event that they could enjoy, according to Chesser.
“We have all these things for kids but, you know, a lot of adults … want to have something fun to do around the holiday,” she said. “So we thought what better backdrop for a scary adult movie because, you know, that’s something we’ve been asked about in the past.”
The event will begin at 6 p.m. with the movie “Us” playing on the lawn next to the Spring Villa “big house.”
“We thought it would be a really cool thing to do to show the scary movie with the Spring Villa big house and the backdrop,” Chesser said. “It’s already kind of like a creepy vibe out there at night and then to add a super-scary movie on top of, we think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Fright Night also is free. Those who plan to attend are welcome to bring dinner and enjoy a picnic while watching the movie.
Auburn eventsThere also are numerous Halloween-themed events taking place in Auburn in the coming days, including Fright Nights at the Arboretum on Friday night.
“They show movies outside at the arboretum,” said Cat Bobo, communication manager with Auburn-Opelika Tourism. “This year the theme is like 1990s Halloween movies.”
The first movie is a children’s movie, which begins at 6:30 p.m. and is followed by an adult movie, which will begin at about 7:15 p.m., Bobo added.
The movies being shown at the Donald E. Davis Arboretum this week are “Toy Story of Terror” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”
Fright Nights at the Arboretum is free.
Also, this weekend at the arboretum is Bones and Boos, which will take place Saturday afternoon and features outdoor exhibits with all types of animal skeletons.
“It’s very educational and kind of spooky at the same time, and it’s also family-friendly,” Bobo said.
The event will have food trucks and live music. It will begin at noon and will last until 4 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-11 and free for those younger than 6.
More eventsThere are more events taking place throughout October.
Bobo believes the number of activities is related to the Auburn University football schedule because the team does not play a home game during October.
“We always have a lot of these spooky events on the weekends, and this year it just seems like there’s so much more because of our football schedule,” she said. “I think people are into the football spirit but kind of ready to do something else as well.”
Other Halloween-themed events scheduled include:
Friday
Haunted Auburn Walking Tour
When: 6 and 8 p.m.
Where: Downtown Auburn
Cost: Free
Saturday
Haunted Zumba
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Where: Frank Brown Recreation Center, Auburn
Cost: Free
Haunted Auburn Walking Tour
When: 6 and 8 p.m.
Where: Downtown Auburn
Cost: Free
Friday, Oct. 18
Haunted Auburn Walking Tour
When: 6 and 8 p.m.
Where: Downtown Auburn
Cost: Free
Saturday, Oct. 19
Haunted Auburn Walking Tour
When: 6 and 8 p.m.
Where: Downtown Auburn
Cost: Free
Thursday, Oct. 24
Halloween Enchanted Forrest
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Kreher Preserve and Nature Center, Auburn
Cost: $7/adult, free for children age 2 and younger
Halloween Drop-In
When: 6- 8 p.m.
Where: Covington Recreation Center, Opelika
Cost: Free, only for children in third grade through fifth grade
Friday, Oct. 25
Haunted Auburn Walking Tour
When: 6 and 8 p.m.
Where: Downtown Auburn
Cost: Free
Halloween Enchanted Forest
When: 5:30 -7:30 p.m.
Where: Kreher Preserve and Nature Center, Auburn
Cost: $7 per adult, free for children ages 2 and younger
Fright Nights at the Arboretum
When: “Hocus Pocus” at 6:30 p.m., “The Craft” at 8:30 p.m.
Where: Donald E. Davis Arboretum, Auburn
Cost: Free
Tour de Fright
When: 6- 8 p.m.
Where: Opelika SportsPlex, Opelika
Cost: Free
The Great Pumpkin Splash
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Opelika SportsPlex, Opelika
Cost: $4 per child, pre-registration required by Oct. 22, for ages 6-12
Saturday, Oct. 26
Haunted Auburn Walking Tour
When: 6 and 8 p.m.
Where: Downtown Auburn
Cost: Free
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Fall Festival and Children’s Carnival
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Opelika SportsPlex, Opelika
Cost: Free
Thursday, Oct. 31
Haunted Auburn Walking Tour
When: 6 and 8 p.m.
Where: Downtown Auburn
Cost: Free
2019 Downtown Auburn Trick-or-Treat
When: 6 - 8 p.m.
Where: Downtown Auburn
Cost: Free
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.