Auburn University business students will soon have another class to check off their graduation list.
The Harbert College of Business is adding a business-ethics class to its degree requirements.
“Students need to understand their ethical responsibilities in an organizational culture and how to develop the skills necessary to motivate and manage those who report to them later in their careers,” said O.C. Ferrell, the James T. Pursell Sr. Eminent Scholar in Ethics and director of the Center for Ethical Organizational Cultures at Auburn.
“Recruiters are asking us for more certification programs. Ethical conduct is an important component of an Auburn education, and this initiative is the latest in an ongoing effort to equip our business students with the tools they need to be successful throughout their careers.”
Course topics
Students will cover topics such as an overview of ethical leadership, decision making, organizational support of leadership, managing and preventing conflicts, communication and implementation. They will also need to be certified by the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy for the Public Trust.
Auburn is the first university in the country to enact requirements like these, said Alfonzo Alexander, the ethics and diversity officer for the association.
“We hope that Auburn University’s decision to require this independent certification for all its business students will serve as a role model for other colleges of business and a call to action for them to join this critical initiative,” Alexander said.
