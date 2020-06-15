Opelika City Hall

The Opelika City Council will meet at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in the city's new municipal court chambers.

 O-A News file

Opelika city council will review a request Tuesday from HBO to film in the city, as well as a permit for a Juneteenth march later this week.

The closures would be around city hall on South Seventh Street from 4-7 pm. The network will be filming a special on con artists, including Kyle Sandler.

Sandler came to Opelika in 2013 and opened a business incubator the following year. Claiming to be a former Google executive, he would swindle over 50 local investors out of almost $2 million. He was arrested in 2018 in Texas.

There is also a street closure request for a Juneteenth March for Justice to take place Friday, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., starting from Opelika’s Auburn Bank and ending at Lee Courthouse Square.

The Opelika Rotary Club has planned its Burger Wars event for Aug. 22, and requested that North Railroad and North Eighth Street be closed. The club currently estimates 40 participants and at least 500 people to attend.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments