Heather Norred: The day she heard the screaming

Heather Norred and her family returned from a camping trip just in time for one of the most traumatic events in Beauregard’s history: the March 3 Lee County tornadoes.
Norred and her family hunkered in a back bathroom of their house on Lee Road 721, waiting for the tornado that ultimately would destroy the homes of their neighbors.
'Saw it coming'
“We saw it coming towards the house through the windows as we we were trying to gather up the animals and take cover,” she said.
Trees were scattered across the street and Norred said she remembers the screams from up the street.
The screams pierced the air, which smelled strongly of pine trees.
Her daughter grabbed her cellphone to call a friend, anxious to make sure she was OK.
“Her friend was crying, said ‘we’re hurt, our houses are gone’,” Norred said.
Norred, a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy school resource officer, didn’t take time to put on her uniform before she rushed up the street.
She sent a message through the radio to gather other officers to respond to the scene.
“I went further up the road and the first house that I got to was gone and I had three people laying on the ground,” Norred said. “One was trapped under a pine tree. Another’s legs were so badly damaged that he could not get up and walk, and then the other one - he came from one property into another property. He was thrown by the tornado.”
CPR didn't help
She attempted to help, to save those around her, but the second tornado was coming.
“They told me that the one gentleman that was thrown, he had stopped breathing,” Norred said. “So I went over there and started the CPR process, but knew, fairly quickly, that he was passing.”
Despite her efforts to save his life, the man passed away that day.
The one victim trapped under the tree and the other with his legs injured, were in danger. A second tornado was coming and they couldn’t run.
“No. 2 was coming and everybody started yelling, ‘hey we’ve got another one coming, let’s get out of here,’” Norred said. “But I had people trapped, they couldn’t go anywhere. So instead of leaving, I grabbed a tarp and I covered the one lady that was under the pine tree. I covered her, and I just sat there with her. And we just waited it out.”
The second tornado was nothing like the first; it died out without causing damage, she said.
Beauregard was forever changed and though Norred’s house was left standing, many weren’t.
The year following
Norred’s role expanded far past March 3, 2019. She serves as a school resource officer for Sanford Middle School, Beauregard Elementary and Beauregard High School.
“One of the roles of a school resource officer is to build relationships,” Norred said. “That’s a very, very important aspect of what we do. And there’s just a certain connection, a certain bond that I have with my kids because they know that I lived there.
“Several of them saw me immediately following, that live in my neighborhood.”
Norred worked with the children of the three schools who were personally affected or had friends or family that were.
“I think things happen for a reason,” Heather said. “It’s devastating the people that we’ve lost, and that they’re missed tremendously, but those that are still here have opportunities to grow in their faith and to share it with others.
“I had a young man in middle school, he came to me shortly after and he said ‘why am I still here but others aren’t?’ And I can’t answer that.
"‘I don’t know, but what I do know is that you have a purpose here and there might be somebody, someday that’s going to ask you that question and you’ll be able to answer it because of what you went through.'”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.