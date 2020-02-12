The heavy storms and rains deluging much of the rest of Alabama is headed this way.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Lee and surrounding counties. Thunderstorms ranging from strong to severe were were forecast to blow into Lee and surrounding counties overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
The severe weather is expected to continue through Thursday, with up to 60 mph winds possible and a risk of tornadoes.
Flash floods are also possible for Opelika, Auburn and surrounding communities, along the lines of the localized flooding around the area last week.
The Associated Press reports that roads were covered with water or washed out because of rainfall that exceeded five inches in spots across central Alabama Tuesday.
Schools opened late or closed in parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana because of flash flooding. A flood watch stretched from eastern Texas to Mississippi, and parts of Alabama were under flood warnings.
North of Birmingham in Cullman, the sheriff's office said Deputy Adam Clark and his police dog were badly injured in a wreck during heavy rains. The cause of the crash was under investigation.
In eastern Mississippi, officials in Starkville said the water at Oktibbeha County Lake had once again reached a critical level just weeks after heavy rains caused a mudslide that put the earthen dam in danger of failing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.