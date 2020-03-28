Several businesses and agencies in Lee County, Auburn and Opelika are striving to provide food for community members during the coronavirus pandemic.
Like all restaurants in Alabama, Good Karma, at 1409 S College St., has had to switch to pick-up and delivery options. Dining in is no longer an option.
However, not only is Good Karma available for patrons to pick their orders up at the curb, but the restaurant wants to help those who may not know where their next meal is coming from.
Even before the coronavirus started spreading through Lee County, Good Karma has had a community bulletin board meant to serve.
The restaurant started its board on its second day. It literally is a bulletin board near the front of the restaurant with pushpins on it. Each pin represents a free meal for $10.
Community members have paid for the meal or the restaurant itself.
Anyone in need can come, take a pin off the board, and receive a meal for free.
“Essentially they can just pull a pin off of our board, hand it to us and it’s good for one rice bowl and a soda or water,” said Sunny Merchant, owner of Good Karma.
The board is still in effect, even though the dining room isn’t open for patrons, Merchant said.
The customer can call ahead and let Good Karma know they want to use a community board pin. The board doesn’t work through third-party delivery apps so the customer would need to pick the meal up, he said.
“It’s open to anyone,” Merchant said. “Anyone who’s food insecure. Maybe you’ve been out all day and you realize you forgot your wallet. Or just anyone who’s hungry.”
Community members or customers can also sponsor pins.
“The community has bene very good about paying for pins on the board,” he said. “We offer that people can come in and sponsor a whole pin, which is $10. I know a lot of times, people have a desire to give but $10 at one time may seem like a lot, especially to college students or people who aren’t doing amazing.”
The restaurant has developed a policy that all tips will be given to the community board as well, Merchant said, so more people can help supply pins, if they feel led.
Since the coronavirus began impacting the community, he said that a few people have requested meals from the board.
“If you’re hungry, you should have no shame in coming to eat food,” Merchant said. “Because really that’s all you’re doing. It feels like Auburn is my family and if I’m hungry, I never hesitate to go to my parents and be like, ‘hey mom, can you make me something to eat?’
And so in the same way, I want people to think about the community board. I want people to think about Good Karma in that way, is that, you know, we’re family. And you’re not going to hesitate to ask your family for some food.”
Open Door TabernacleAn Opelika church, Open Door Tabernacle, is also helping provide food for those in need as more and more people are forgoing leaving homes to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Tracy Cole, a member of the church, along with several other volunteers, have been grocery shopping and visiting organizations like the Food Bank of East Alabama in an effort to put together lunches for hungry children.
She and other volunteers began preparing March 16 and began delivering the next day. That first week of deliveries, 105 children received lunches, said.
“When the pastor, (Ernest O’Neail) started this church, about three years ago, the vision was to be an outreach church,” Cole said. “So that’s been our vision from day one and this was just a perfect opportunity to do it.”
More children have been added to the running list, Cole said, so that this week, they will be delivering even more.
The church has a budget in place for outreach that the volunteers are tapping into when they need to buy groceries for the children’s lunches, Cole said.
When Cole first started delivering last week, she said the children seemed almost resentful. Now, they are already waiting, excited she’s there.
“Those children run out to us, they’re waiting on us,” she said. “… When they grab that lunch sack, you would think you were giving them a big bag of Christmas toys or something. They are so excited to get it.”
Children in Auburn, Opelika and Beauregard are receiving lunches from the church, Cole said. Any families who want to be added can call Cole at 334-703-3104.
“That’s what it’s all about, is just being the hands and feet of Jesus and we thought this was a prime opportunity to do that,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.