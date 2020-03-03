Henry Lewis Stenson, 65.

Henry Stenson loved his country and spent time serving in the United States Marine Corp.
Stenson was killed with his wife Florel Tate Stenson and son Eric Stenson, Sr., in the area of Lee Road 39 during the March 3, 2019, tornado. He was 65.
Stenson was a member of Pine Level AME Zion Church.
He was a graduate of Tuskegee Institute High School and went on to retire as a truck driver.
