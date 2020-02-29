Troy, Gabriella, Sharpay and the gang take audiences into the cliques of East High School as Auburn Area Community Theatre brings “Disney’s High School Musical Jr.” to the stage.
The show is part of AACT’s 2019-20 season and features its young performers.
The 26-member cast is 13 to 18 years old, and teenagers also are on the technical team.
Five college students are involved in the production, one of whom is its director, Bailey Murphy, along with a recent college grad. Cora Connelly is the set designer.
“This is the second play I have gotten to work on with AACT, my first being ‘(The) Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’ last year,” said Murphy, a senior at Auburn University. “… I am doing this for the youth theater experience and because I love the kids and this community. I will be joining Teach for America in San Antonio, Texas, as a full-time teacher next year.”
Murphy selected the play and said the “kids really wanted to do it.”
“A good number of our cast and crew are brand-new to theater, which is so exciting to me. I think arts education is so valuable, and even in a show like ‘High School Musical,’ kids are still having to learn musical parts, analyze characters and work together as a team, so I think it is a really excellent educational and confidence-building experience,” she said. “And I am so lucky to work with such hard-working kids. They catch on so quick and are so kind and helpful to one another.”
Showtime and ticketsPerformances for “High School Musical Jr.” will be at 6:30 p.m. today and Thursday through March 7 with 2 p.m. matinees Saturday and March 7. Run time is about one hour. Shows are at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center, 222 E. Drake Ave., Auburn.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Family Night is Monday, when all tickets will be $8.
“It’s a fun play. It’s a fun story. People know the songs. … It’s high-energy, and the cast has had a blast,” said Melanie Brown, the show’s producer.
“Audiences should expect to have a really fun time with familiar songs and dances. It is really an upbeat, funny show that I think all ages will enjoy,” Murphy said. “These kids are so talented and have worked so hard, and they are really excited to share their work with their community.”
For more information, call 334-246-1084 or go to www.auburnact.org.
According to a release from AACT, “‘Disney’s High School Musical Jr.’ is presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International.”
