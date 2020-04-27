Seniors in Lee County are continuing their education without any of the exciting benefits of graduating such as prom and the graduation ceremony.
The pandemic canceled classes for colleges and high schools around the country, and it took a while before remote education kicked in.
Students have been remotely learning for weeks now, but before that, students in the Auburn City School system had almost a month off.
Although everyone is trying to communicate, remote education is different from an in-person learning environment. Catherine East, a senior at Auburn High School, said it’s difficult not being face to face with her teacher, where she can just raise a hand to ask a question.
Her teachers are assigning homework at the start of the week and just asking that it be turned in by Friday, she said.
A closer bondDespite all the difficulties, East said she believes the pandemic brought the senior class closer together.
“I feel like everyone’s been there for each other a lot more than usually you would be,” she said.
East said that though the graduation ceremony will not happen when it was supposed to, the high school is still providing caps and gowns to students.
Additionally, she said that the school system has also mentioned potentially holding a late graduation.
“It was very sad,” East said. “It’s one of those things that you know that it’s for the better that it doesn’t happen, it’s for health and safety that it doesn’t happen, so it’s hard because you understand why it’s happening but at the same time, why me, why my grade?”
If she could celebrate today and things were back to normal, East said she’d want to do something as simple as go to a restaurant with her friends and have no fear about being in public.
Avoiding the stressNaylin Cruz, a senior at Beulah High School, was actively involved on campus before the pandemic sent everyone home. She was a member of the band and several clubs, like Beta Club, she said.
Cruz received a call from the Lee County School Board on March 13 that she would not be coming back to school. For a period of time, just like Auburn City Schools, assignments were not mandatory while teachers and students figured out remote learning.
“I’m not too stressed right now, but I could definitely see if I hadn’t picked a college yet, I would be terrified,” she said.
After the pandemic ends and classes begin in the fall, Cruz will start as a freshman at John Paul Catholic University.
“It’s honestly heartbreaking,” she said. “The last two weeks of school are always the best. It’s just getting closure, and I feel like I’m never going to get that, and I don’t think I’m going to be OK with that.”
Cruz said she hopes her family may still fly in from out of town to help her celebrate her graduation, even if there won’t be a ceremony.
“It’s just very disappointing, because me and my peers we’ve worked so hard for this,” she said. “We’ve done so much to be able to get our stoles for Beta Club and our cords from student council and all these different clubs, and we want to show off what we’ve achieved, and it really sucks.”
A lost seasonSullivan Britnell is a senior at Auburn High School who lost more than prom and graduation: He lost the end of his final soccer season.
Britnell had an injury before the pandemic and was scheduled to come back to game play after spring break. That never happened due to the pandemic.
“The hardest part about missing school and everything for me is we had my senior soccer season; it was right in the middle of it,” he said.
Britnell didn’t get the chance to play a single game in his final season.
“It means a lot to me because it was my senior year,” he said. “I’ve been working since I was like, 4, playing; it’s been the love of my life. I play it because I just love to play, and I’ve been looking forward to my senior season forever.”
Because he will attend Auburn in the fall, Britnell is far from done with dealing with the pandemic. His Camp War Eagle session will also be held remotely this summer.
“It’s definitely going to be strange because I haven’t even gotten to go on a full tour of the school,” he said. “I was planning on doing one around this time, but we can’t do that right now.”
Britnell is hoping Auburn High School will have some kind of delayed graduation ceremony over the summer.
“I’ve been looking forward to (graduation) for years,” he said. “I feel like I’ll be missing out on a big part of high school if I don’t get to participate in a gradation ceremony.”
Considering optionsAuburn High School has not released an official statement on whether there will be a postponed graduation ceremony.
“At this point in time, AHS is considering a multitude of options and hopeful to plan a celebration of our graduates when the circumstances allow,” said Daniel Chesser, public relations specialist for Auburn City Schools.
Lee County Schools are in the same boat. Their graduation is scheduled for the end of May, and Jason Wright, assistant superintendent for Lee County Schools, said that the school system is waiting for more instruction from the governor.
“Well, we have had several conversations, and yes, we do want to recognize and honor our seniors in our four high schools in some capacity,” he said. “We have not made any official statements at this point. While we believe the graduation ceremony may be postponed, we’re waiting on Gov. Ivey and the Alabama Department of Health.”
Wait and seeOpelika City Schools will also wait for instruction from Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health, said Farrell Seymore, Opelika High School principal.
“This is a challenging time for all of our students, but especially our seniors,” he said. “We are working to develop a plan to honor them with a graduation ceremony, but we do not have a date scheduled. Our intent and hope is for our seniors to graduate in Bulldog Stadium.”
The students will receive more information, he said, when it’s safe to have a ceremony.
“I know it ... stinks, and there’s really nothing we can do about it except for just make the best of it and cherish the times that we did have,” East said. “And instead of looking back with anger and being upset that we didn’t get all the things the class before us got, just look back and be grateful that we had a senior year at all.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.