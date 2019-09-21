The Sani-Freeze was one of Auburn's most popular ice-cream shops until the early 1990s when it closed, leaving local residents and college students without their favorite upside-down banana splits.
But it's not forgotten. The Auburn Heritage Association will commemorate The Sani-Freeze at 2:30 p.m. Sunday with a historic marker.
The Sani-Freeze, also known as "The Flush," was an ice cream shop that brought students and community members to its small, white-paneled front.
“Shakes, Sundays, Drinks, Sandwiches” was written on the sign and the site was a place for students to get together, hang out and have dates.
The Sani-Freeze closed in 1993, but local residents still have fond memories of it.
“The Flush was the place to be in Auburn,” said Charles Hendrix with the Auburn Heritage Association.
Auburn attempted to bring a piece of The Flush back to the Plains in 2016. The Auburn Alumni Association built a replica of the ice cream shop to have during that football season in front of the alumni center.
The Auburn Heritage Association invited the Auburn family to share their memories of The Sani-Freeze on Facebook.
“I remember standing at the window and the bricks I was standing on were worn down at least an inch from all the people who had stood at the window before me,” Tim Johnson wrote in the Facebook comments. “That is a lot of history. I wish I had one of those chili dogs right now.
"Thanks to the Hunt family who owned and ran it every day.”
Hendrix said that one The Flush’s specialties was an upside-down banana split.
“The Flush was my first job,” said another commenter, Susan R Bottoms. “I believe I was paid $2/hour. Loved the Hunt family, the atmosphere and fellow co-workers. Took a while but I learned how to make dip cones. Love the butterscotch dip, chocolate chip mint ice cream and upside down banana split.”
Hendrix shared a story of an Auburn student who would hide his coins in the rafters of The Flush so he would never be without change.
“It was that kind of place,” Hendrix said, even though The Flush wasn’t exactly clean. While not unsanitary, it was more of a casual place.
The other side of the historical marker will feature history on Luckie Meagher, one of the owners of the Sani-Freeze. In addition to owning it with her husband Red, she established a kindergarten.
Her work with her pupils also led to the Speech and Hearing Clinic at the university after she expressed her concern for hearing-disabled students.
Hendrix said that the reason historical markers are erected is to have passerbys stop in Auburn and visit.
The city of Auburn must approve the markers when they are erected. They then cost around $2,500, and the Auburn Heritage Association places a logo on the marker.
The last two words written on "The Flush" side of the monument will read "WAR EAGLE."
“It was just an Auburn institution,” Hendrix said. “There have been Auburn families who just happen to be traveling through, but not much time to stop and they would stop at the Sani-Flush, it was just family traditions.”
