The city of Opelika has been growing steadily for two decades, but a couple of its most historic neighborhoods continued to lag behind.
After many longstanding downtown tenants began moving to other locations around the city, a successful plan was hatched to revitalize downtown Opelika with both private and public developers.
In 2013, the city pivoted to a couple of important, yet neglected, neighborhoods by launching the Carver-Jeter Plan.
“The thought behind it was that the Carver-Jeter area is a special area within the city of Opelika. It is close to our downtown, it’s an older area of town, historically African American, and that part of town was not seeing revitalization and renewal as much as some other parts of town,” said Matt Mosley, city planning director. “And maybe some special interest needed to be paid to these two neighborhoods to sort of help spur some redevelopment.”
The historic Carver-Jeter neighborhoods have been African-American hubs in Opelika for over a century. The city’s first African American church, founded only five years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, was in the Jeter area. Carver Elementary School was originally the Opelika Colored School when it opened in 1912.
Mosley said that the Carver-Jeter plan was intended to preserve the two neighborhood’s history and bring in fresh opportunities for housing and businesses.
Public meetings were held for residents of the respective neighborhoods to come together, express their concerns and offer suggestions.
Six goals
The final version of the plan, adopted in 2014, centered around six goals:
Improving quality of life for the neighborhood residents.
Pursuing initiatives that create jobs.
Preserving the neighborhood’s heritage.
Additions and improvements in transportation,
Infrastructure and providing new housing options and increasing business opportunities.
A housing authority was suggested for the Carver area, in order to coordinate new building and the rehab of older homes.
“At the same time, the plan was very careful to not try to improve everything by forcing people out of their homes or their neighborhoods,” Mosley added.
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller even went so far as to look to Georgia communities similar to the Carver-Jeter areas to get a better perspective of what needed to be done.
So far, there have been street art initiatives and some infrastructural projects for bike paths, replacing sidewalks and creating roundabouts.
However, the momentum for the Carver-Jeter plan appears to have stalled after the city’s contract with the Market + Main consulting firm ended in 2015.
The mayor insisted that the plan is still progressing, with many developments happening behind the scenes. He said the city is talking with a developer interested in building affordable housing in the Jeter neighborhood, after several of the abandoned houses and overgrown lots there were cleared.
“Soon we’ll begin work to renovate the Covington Recreation Center in the Carver neighborhood,” Fuller said. “The city invested a significant amount of money on Martin Luther King Boulevard and Auburn Street replacing sidewalks, building a roundabout and resurfacing both streets.”
The City Council recently approved plans to collaborate with East Alabama Medical Center on a mobile medical clinic to service the two neighborhoods as early as the beginning of 2020. Renovations to George C. Bandy Park on Jeter Avenue have also been completed.
Fuller adds that resident involvement is always needed.
Tiffany Gibson-Pitts is the City Council representative for Ward 2, where the two neighborhoods are located, and shares in the mayor’s sentiments.
“We know what our issues are, we just need to be more conscientious of what we’re doing and making it a priority to bring it to fruition,” she said, adding that when one area in the community thrives, “it helps all the other areas as well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.