It’s time to deck the halls in east Alabama. Christmas is rapidly approaching, which means there is an abundance of holiday-themed activity.
There are also multiple events that are a short drive away from the area.
We have put together a guide of events so you don’t miss out on the holiday fun.
Auburn
Auburn Turkey Trot
- When: Thursday, Nov. 28 | 8 a.m.
- Where: Moore’s Mill Club Pavilion
- Cost: $15/runner
- More information: http://www.auburnturkeytrot.com/
Thanksgiving Brunch at Ariccia
- When: Thursday, Nov. 28 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Where: Ariccia Cucina Italiana
- Cost: $45/person
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/24678/Thanksgiving-Brunch-at-Ariccia/
Gobble on the Porch
- When: Thursday, Nov. 28 | Afternoon
- Where: The Collegiate Hotel
- Cost: $25/person
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/26599/Gobble-on-the-Porch-at-the-Collegiate-Hotel/
Thanksgiving Dinner at Ariccia
- When: Thursday, Nov. 28 | 5:30 – 10 p.m.
- Where: Ariccia Cucina Italiana
- Cost: $45/person
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/24679/Thanksgiving-Dinner-at-Ariccia/
Blue Friday
- When: Friday, Nov. 29 | 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Auburn
- More information: https://www.downtownauburnonline.com/events/2018/11/16/blue-friday?fbclid=IwAR0S3nDJE2qKm13rpEJeBw1kQbjh2srU6uSFULb28vYuUAmqm3ISgbAAznQ
Toys for Tots 10K, 5K, 1-mile Fun Run
- When: Sunday, Dec. 1 | 2 p.m.
- Where: Wrights Mill Road Elementary School
- Cost: $20/10K, $20/5K, $15/1-mile fun run
- More information: https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/Auburn/AuburnToysforTots10k5k1mileAORTA
Holiday Lighting Ceremony
- When: Sunday, Dec. 1 | 4 – 7 p.m.
- Where: Samford Lawn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/991660444515707/
“A Lee-Scott Christmas”
- When: Monday, Dec. 2 – Wednesday, Dec. 4 | 6 p.m.
- Where: Lee-Scott Academy
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/26605/A-Lee-Scott-Christmas-at-Lee-Scott-Academy/
Christmas Handbells Concert
- When: Tuesday, Dec. 3 | 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Auburn United Methodist Church
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/436981663628230/
The Christmas Ball
- When: Thursday, Dec. 5 | 6 – 10 p.m.
- Where: The Hotel at Auburn University & Dixon Conference Center
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/263867907900135/
Jingle Jog 5K & Santa Stroll Fun Run
- When: Saturday, Dec. 7 | 7 – 8:30 a.m.
- Where: Downtown Auburn
- Cost: $20/fun run, $25/5K
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20530/Jingle-Jog-5k-and-Santa-Stroll-Fun-Run/
Polar Express
- When: Saturday, Dec. 7 | 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Where: Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center
- Cost: $15/person, free for children age 2 and younger
- More information: https://www.auburnalabama.org/parks/programs/polar-express/
Habitat for Humanity’s 24th Annual Cookie Walk
- When: Saturday, Dec. 7 | 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Where: Grace United Methodist Church
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/26643/Habitat-for-Humanitys-24th-Annual-Cookie-Walk/
Auburn United Methodist Church Christmas Market
- When: Saturday, Dec. 7 | 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Where: Auburn United Methodist Church
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/26623/Auburn-United-Methodist-Church-Christmas-Market/
Ho Ho Ho Hike
- When: Saturday, Dec. 7 | 10 a.m. – noon
- Where: Kreher Preserve and Nature Center
- Cost: $5/person, free for children age 2 and younger
- More information: http://wp.auburn.edu/preserve/event/hohoho-hike/
Santa on the Corner
- When: Saturday, Dec. 7 | Noon – 4 p.m. | Sunday, Dec. 8 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Where: Toomer’s Corner
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20652/Santa-on-the-Corner/
Fifth Annual Homemade Sweet Treats Social Charity Event
- When: Saturday, Dec. 7 | 2 - 5 p.m.
- Where: Clarion Inn & Suites
- Cost: $12.50
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/282653119100815/
Supper with Santa
- When: Saturday, Dec. 7 | 5 – 7 p.m.
- Where: Auburn-Opelika Elks Lodge
- More information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/supper-with-santa-tickets-72970192811?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR3Mm_JHDYyyiXGTgVPDXVje-7lvhtlz2KVFPTW1QPJ8nsKWfHsHqCdytHE
Auburn Gingerbread Village
- When: Sunday, Dec. 8 – Wednesday, Jan. 1
- Where: The Hotel at Auburn University
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/17448/Auburn-Gingerbread-Village-Unveiling/
Auburn Christmas Parade
- When: Sunday, Dec. 8 | 2 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/17305/Auburn-Christmas-Parade-2019/
ADORE | A Christmas Musical
- When: Sunday, Dec. 8 | 6 – 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Lakeview Baptist Church
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/991660444515707/
19th Annual Christmas Festival
- When: Sunday, Dec. 8 | 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Auburn United Methodist Church
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2419970764783260/
East Alabama Community Ballet presents “The Nutcracker”
- When: Friday, Dec. 13 | 7 p.m. | Saturday, Dec. 14 | 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. | Sunday, Dec. 15 | 2 p.m.
- Where: Telfair B. Peet Theatre
- Cost: $15
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/22607/East-Alabama-Community-Ballet-presents-The-Nutcracker/
Holiday Art Sale
- When: Saturday, Dec. 14 | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Where: Jan Dempsey Community Arts center
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/26628/Holiday-Art-Sale/
Loveliest Village Christmas Tour
- When: Saturday, Dec. 14 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Sunday, Dec. 15 | 1 – 4 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Auburn
- Cost: $20
- More information: http://www.auburnpreservation.com/christmas-home-tour.html
Clara’s Tea Party
- When: Saturday, Dec. 14 | 10 a.m. – noon
- Where: Telfair B. Peet Theatre
- Cost: $15/person
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/22608/Claras-Tea-Party-hosted-by-East-Alabama-Community-Ballet/
“The Nutcracker”
- When: Saturday, Dec. 14 | 2 & 7 p.m. | Sunday, Dec. 15 | 4 p.m. |
- Where: Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center
- Cost: $35-$45
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/26627/The-Nutcracker-at-the-Gogue-Performing-Arts-Center/
4H History Seekers “Back in Time” Historical Holiday Celebration Dinner Theater
- When: Saturday, Dec. 14 | 5 – 8 p.m.
- Where: Pioneer Park/Lee County Historical Society
- Cost: $50
- More information: https://www.leecountyhistoricalsociety.org/back-in-time-dinner
Christmas Keyboards, Carols, Candlelight and Chocolate
- When: Sunday, Dec. 15 | 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Auburn University United Methodist Church
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/518912568903687/
A Winter’s Evening with Ryan Hood
- When: Thursday, Dec. 19 | 7 – 9 p.m.
- Where: Pebble Hill
- Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at door
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/24676/A-Winters-Evening-with-Ryanhood/
Letters to Santa with Aubie
- When: Saturday, Dec. 21 | 8 – 10 a.m.
- Where: Auburn University Regional Airport
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/464500087706243/
Live Nativity
- When: Tuesday, Dec. 24 | 4 – 7 p.m.
- Where: Auburn United Methodist Church
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/650074265519010/
Christmas Eve Dinner at Ariccia
- When: Tuesday, Dec. 24 | 5:30 – 9 p.m.
- Where: Ariccia Cucina Italiana
- Cost: $45/person
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/24681/Christmas-at-Ariccia/
Christmas at Ariccia
- When: Wednesday, Dec. 25 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. & 5:30 – 9 p.m.
- Where: Ariccia Cucina Italiana
- Cost: $30 for brunch, $45 for dinner
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/24681/Christmas-at-Ariccia/
Opelika
Ornament Decorating Party
- When: Tuesday, Nov. 26 | 3 – 6 p.m.
- Cost: $5/each
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/24657/Ornament-Decorating-Party/
Thanksgiving Dinner at Auburn Marriott Opelika Hotel at Grand National
- When: Thursday, Nov. 28 | 11 a.m.
- Where: Auburn Marriott Opelika Hotel at Grand National
- Cost: $42/person, $21/child age 7-12, free for children age 6 and younger
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/26601/Thanksgiving-Dinner-at-AUBURN-MARRIOTT-OPELIKA-HOTEL-AT-GRAND-NATIONAL/
Small Business Saturday
- When: Saturday, Nov. 30 | 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Opelika
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/18428/Small-Business-Saturday/
Christmas in Camelot Lighted Tour
- When: Sunday, Dec. 1 – Tuesday, Dec. 31 | 4:30 – 10 p.m.
- Where: Camelot Way
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/18432/Christmas-in-Camelot-Lighted-Tour/
Holiday Decoration Swap
- When: Monday, Dec. 2 | 5 – 7 p.m.
- Where: Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/24630/Holiday-Decoration-Swap/
Opelika High School & Opelika Middle School Christmas Band Concert
- When: Tuesday, Dec. 3 | 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Opelika Center for the Performing Arts
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/24634/Opelika-High-School-and-Opelika-Middle-School-Christmas-Band-Concert/
SNO*Pelika Christmas Festival and Tree Lighting Event
- When: Wednesday, Dec. 4 | 5 – 8 p.m.
- Where: Courthouse Square/Railroad Avenue
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/24631/SNOPELIKA-Christmas-Festival-and-Tree-Lighting-Event/
Enchanted Encore Extravaganza
- When: Friday, Dec. 6 | 6 – 9 p.m.
- Where: Opelika SportsPlex
- Cost: $25
- More information: https://fbco.wufoo.com/forms/enchanted-encore-extravaganza/?fbclid=IwAR3vgavGsLP9dej5QmYApztpkPS_SwIlA46iXEkizkMfAP1V3HlDMpc_iKg
Opelika Christmas Parade
- When: Saturday, Dec. 7 | 10 a.m.
- Where: Downtown Opelika
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/18429/Opelika-Christmas-Parade/
Holiday Movie at the Plex
- When: Sunday, Dec. 8 | 6 – 8 p.m.
- Where: Opelika SportsPlex
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/19477/Holiday-Movie-at-the-Plex/
A World of Christmas
- When: Sunday, Dec. 8 | 6 – 7 p.m.
- Where: First Baptist Church Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1390917801075352/
The Ten Tenors – Home for the Holidays
- When: Tuesday, Dec. 10 | 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.
- Where: Opelika Center for the Performing Arts
- Cost: $20 - $123
- More information: http://www.eastalabamaarts.org/tentenorsholiday?fbclid=IwAR1WKkaJAx5QjpxtOv0oBSLhocbVkX6yrldAWFCuu1nV9wWfYsc3BrUJK7I
Victorian Front Porch Christmas Tour
- When: Wednesday, Dec. 11 – Sunday, Dec. 15
- Where: Opelika Historic District
- More information: http://www.opelikavictorianfrontporchtour.com/
Rocky Brook Rocket Reindeer Express
- When: Thursday, Dec. 12 – Saturday, Dec. 14 | 5 – 8 p.m.
- Where: Monkey Park
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/11890/Rocky-Brook-Rocket-Reindeer-Express/
Victorian Front Porch Bike Tour
- When: Thursday, Dec. 12 | 6 p.m.
- Where: Opelika Historic District
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/18431/Victorian-Front-Porch-Bike-Tour/
Opelika High School and Opelika Middle School Christmas Choral Concert
- When: Thursday, Dec. 12 | 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Opelika Center for the Performing Arts
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/24635/Opelika-High-School-and-Opelika-Middle-School-Christmas-Choral-Concert/
Christmas in a Railroad Town
- When: Friday, Dec. 13 | 5 – 8 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Opelika
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/15334/Christmas-in-a-Railroad-Town/
Collinwood Luminaries
- When: Friday, Dec. 13 | 5 – 9 p.m.
- Where: Collinwood Street
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/18430/Collinwood-Luminaries/
A Cottonseed Christmas and Artisan Night Market
- When: Friday, Dec. 13 | 6 – 11 p.m.
- Where: Cottonseed Studios
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2776875455677330/
Storytime with Santa
- When: Saturday, Dec. 14 |11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Where: All Aboard at Southern Crossing
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/965600753838961/
Victorian Front Porch Horse Drawn Carriage Rides
- When: Sunday, Dec. 15 | 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Opelika Historic District
- Cost: $10/person
- More information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/horse-drawn-carriage-rides-through-victorian-front-porch-tour-tickets-78477493295?aff=Opelikachristmasdotcom
Carols by Candlelight
- When: Sunday, Dec. 15 | 6 – 7 p.m.
- Where: First Baptist Church Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/592070821531140/
Live Nativity
- When: Wednesday, Dec. 18 | 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- Where: First Baptist Church Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/716758865491699/
Martha’s Trouble Christmas
- When: Friday, Dec. 20 – Saturday, Dec. 21| 7 – 10 p.m.
- Where: The Sound Wall
- Cost: $20
- More information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-marthas-trouble-christmas-2019-tickets-75960601203?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR26XMnPVAPqnix53w8l9rne11U-ZAJkVmv7sOXKorb4Ik8QzUpGxjHQbyc
Christmas in a Backpack
- When: Saturday, Dec. 21 | 9 a.m. – noon
- Where: Southview Assembly
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/24688/Christmas-in-a-Backpack/
Fa-La-La Festival
- When: Saturday, Dec. 21 | 10 a.m. – noon
- Where: Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/24632/Fa-La-La-Festival/
Christmas Movie Marathon
- When: Monday, Dec. 23 | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Where: Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/24633/Christmas-Movie-Marathon/
