It’s time to deck the halls in east Alabama. Christmas is rapidly approaching, which means there is an abundance of holiday-themed activity.

There are also multiple events that are a short drive away from the area.

We have put together a guide of events so you don’t miss out on the holiday fun.

Auburn

Auburn Turkey Trot

Thanksgiving Brunch at Ariccia

Gobble on the Porch

Thanksgiving Dinner at Ariccia

Blue Friday

Toys for Tots 10K, 5K, 1-mile Fun Run

Holiday Lighting Ceremony

“A Lee-Scott Christmas”

Christmas Handbells Concert

The Christmas Ball

Jingle Jog 5K & Santa Stroll Fun Run

Polar Express

Habitat for Humanity’s 24th Annual Cookie Walk

Auburn United Methodist Church Christmas Market

Ho Ho Ho Hike

Santa on the Corner

Fifth Annual Homemade Sweet Treats Social Charity Event

Supper with Santa

2018 Auburn Gingerbread Village

A variety of replicas of buildings around Auburn at the 2018 Auburn Gingerbread Village that will be on display throughout the Christmas season at The Hotel at Auburn.

Auburn Gingerbread Village

Auburn Christmas Parade 2017

Aubie waves to the crowd during the Auburn Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. (Emily Enfinger/eenfinger@oanow.com)

Auburn Christmas Parade

ADORE | A Christmas Musical

19th Annual Christmas Festival

East Alabama Community Ballet presents “The Nutcracker”

Holiday Art Sale

Loveliest Village Christmas Tour

Clara’s Tea Party

“The Nutcracker”

4H History Seekers “Back in Time” Historical Holiday Celebration Dinner Theater

Christmas Keyboards, Carols, Candlelight and Chocolate

A Winter’s Evening with Ryan Hood

Letters to Santa with Aubie

Live Nativity

Christmas Eve Dinner at Ariccia

Christmas at Ariccia

Opelika

Ornament Decorating Party

Thanksgiving Dinner at Auburn Marriott Opelika Hotel at Grand National

Small Business Saturday

Christmas in Camelot Lighted Tour

Holiday Decoration Swap

Opelika High School & Opelika Middle School Christmas Band Concert

SNO*Pelika Christmas Festival and Tree Lighting Event

Enchanted Encore Extravaganza

Opelika Christmas parade

The Grinch waves to those gathered in downtown Opelika during the 2017 Christmas parade.

Opelika Christmas Parade

Holiday Movie at the Plex

A World of Christmas

The Ten Tenors – Home for the Holidays

Victorian Front Porch Christmas 1

A figure of Santa Claus greets those passing by the Heritage House at 714 2nd Avenue on Monday as preparations are made for the 24th annual Opelika Victorian Front Porch Tour.

Victorian Front Porch Christmas Tour

Rocky Brook Rocket Reindeer Express 1

Conductor and engineer Ron McCollum of Opelika takes passengers on a cheerful ride on the Rocky Brook Rocket Reindeer Express on Thursday at Municipal Park in Opelika.

Rocky Brook Rocket Reindeer Express

Victorian Front Porch Bike Tour

Opelika High School and Opelika Middle School Christmas Choral Concert

Christmas in Railroad Town 2018

The Christmas tree in downtown Opelika was illuminated Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, during Christmas in Railroad Town.

Christmas in a Railroad Town

Collinwood Luminaries

A Cottonseed Christmas and Artisan Night Market

Storytime with Santa

Victorian Front Porch Horse Drawn Carriage Rides

Carols by Candlelight

Live Nativity

Martha’s Trouble Christmas

Christmas in a Backpack

Fa-La-La Festival

Christmas Movie Marathon

