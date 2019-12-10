Holiday Victorian Front Porch Tours to begin Dec. 11

Opelika’s annual Victorian Front Porch Tours return for their 26th year, starting Wednesday.
Director Roger Bell said that work for the event begins in February, continuing right up to the day before the tours adding final touches. Despite being a holiday staple for residents for over 25 years, Bell added, the life-size figurines are always being reworked and revamped, making each year’s tours special.
This year’s tours will run through Sunday, with additional musical entertainment set for the weekend dates. Driving tours will be each day from 5-10 p.m., but other ways to experience the tour being offered as well.
Residents can participate in a biking tour of the porches Thursday, beginning at 6 p.m., with those interested encouraged to gather at the corner of 8th Street and 3rd Avenue.
A walking tour is scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m., with everyone meeting at Trinity United Methodist Church.
Horse drawn carriage tours will also be offered Sunday from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
While the latter three options are free, those interested in doing the tour while riding the carriage will have to purchase a ticket beforehand. Tickets are $10 per person, with the carriage able to fit 20 people at one time.
Proceeds from the ticket sales will go to the Lewis J. Cooper Library and can be purchased at opelikachristmas.com.
