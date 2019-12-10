Opelika Middle School’s Tricia Skelton was in New York over Thanksgiving break to be awarded for her work as a history and English teacher.
The Jewish Foundation for the Righteous honored Skelton on Nov. 25 at a ceremony at the New York Public Library in Manhattan with the Robert I. Goldman Award for Excellence in Holocaust Education.
“We are privileged to honor such exceptional educators each year, and especially proud to present this year’s award to Patricia for her outstanding work in teaching the Holocaust within her school,” Stanlee Stahl, executive vice president of JFR, said.
Skelton teaches sixth-grade English and history at OMS. She weaves multiple subjects together; for example, with her English lessons, the class will look at literature that relates to the historical period they’re studying. She teaches 11- and 12-year-olds to better comprehend and empathize with others, without using explicit photos or text.
In discussing the Holocaust, Skelton builds up to the subject throughout the year by covering similar information. At the beginning of the school year, she and her classes read Refugee by Alan Gratz, which tells the individual stories of three young children attempting to escape individual conflicts in Nazi Germany, Cuba under the control of Fidel Castro and civil unrest in Syria.
“They’re kind of globally aware of things that are happening, but the Holocaust takes it to a different level,” Skelton said. “Unfortunately, there’s still genocide all over the world. We do talk about that, but I bring it to their level without overwhelming them, ... where they understand why it happened, how it happened but also what can we do to prevent it from happening again.”
Her classes will do a daily activity called CNN10 where they watch 10 minutes of world news and have a class discussion afterwards. This gives them practice formulating and expressing their own opinions, as well as listening to the opinions of other students.
“They hear other perspectives and can go from there,” said Skelton. “So when [we start talking about the Holocaust], they know how to listen to other people, to express their feelings, to be aware of what other people might feel.”
Class activities like this also nurture soft skills like conversation etiquette; something she hopes is able to grow with her students as they continue to go through school.
JFR recognizes individuals who rescued or aided Jewish citizens during the Holocaust. Skelton was able to meet the granddaughter of a woman who, along with her sister, saved a family of Jewish citizens. A descendant of the family was present to thank them.
“Those are the kinds of stories I like to bring back to my kids,” said Skelton. “That wasn’t that everybody turned a blind eye. Most people did, but there were some people out there who did the right thing and were not bystanders. They actually did something.”
