As families everywhere are making last-minute preparations for the holiday, Earnestine Reese received an early Christmas present.
Reese was one of many Lee County residents who lost their homes during the March tornadoes – her prayer closet was the only structure of the house still standing. Her story went viral after a Facetime video with her relatives, surrounded by the wreckage that used to be her home and telling them to thank God for her being safe.
In the aftermath of the tornadoes, the Christian organization Samaritan’s Purse heard about Reese and immediately offered their assistance, not only help in the community but to also build her a new home.
Reese was presented with the keys Saturday, surrounded by friends, family and joined by prominent Evangelist Franklin Graham, who did the honors of blessing the home personally.
“I think for us, we’ve been touched and blessed by her witness and her testimony,” Graham said. “Not just her, but her whole family. For us to be able to come and help after a storm like this and be able to help a wonderful family like this it brings us great joy. But most importantly, we are brothers and sisters in faith.”
Tim Vannoy, who assisted Samaritan’s Purse with other relief projects in the area, let Reese know that not only was the home paid in full, but it also has its own safe room that she can use in the event of another storm. Something, he said, he hoped she would never have to do.
The single-story, three-bedroom and two-bathroom home came furnished and ready for the holidays with a Christmas tree lit and ready for ornaments waiting in the living room.
“When I get settled down,” an emotional Reese said. “Give God the glory and thank him for what he’s done through all of this ministry.”
