East Alabama Medical Center has seen a steady decline in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since May began.
There were 36 patients with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19 hospitalized at EAMC and EAMC-Lanier as of Thursday night. There were 54 patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 hospitalized as of May 1, according to hospital data.
Of the 36 patients hospitalized, 25 have confirmed COVID-19 and eight are on ventilators, according to EAMC.
The hospital reminds the community to continue to practice social distancing as the area begins to open for business and activity in order to keep COVID-19 cases low.
“As people become more mobile and active, the chances of transmission improve greatly,” EAMC said. “Please continue to practice good hand hygiene and social distancing, wear a mask in public settings or when around people other than their household family members, and disinfect high-touch surface areas such as door handles, countertops, computer mouse and keyboard, faucet handles, microwave and oven buttons, etc.
“In public, use hand sanitizer after touching grocery carts, doors, merchandise, money, etc.”
The number of calls to the 334-528-SICK hotline has also decreased, so EAMC is scaling back the hotline’s hours once again.
The new call center hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The call center will be closed Saturdays and Sundays for the time being.
Local casesThere were 308 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chambers County, 417 in Lee County, 43 in Macon County, 69 in Russell County and 314 in Tallapoosa County as of 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Additionally, there were 21 deaths in Chambers County, 30 in Lee County, two in Macon County and 40 in Tallapoosa County as of 6:30 p.m.
There were 9,046 confirmed cases and 369 deaths in Alabama as of 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to ADPH.
