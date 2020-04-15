The number of people hospitalized at East Alabama Medical Center decreased Tuesday amid rising local COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases.
There were nearly 60 patients hospitalized with either confirmed or suspected COVID- 19. There were 48 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 11 hospitalized with suspected cases, the hospital said Tuesday.
There were 72 patients hospitalized Friday with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19. That’s a decrease of 13 patients between Friday and Tuesday.
Forty-seven patients previously hospitalized with COVID-19 have since been discharged, the hospital added.
There are an additional 20 patients hospitalized who were previously suspected of COVID-19 but have since tested negative.
Local casesChambers, Lee and Macon counties reported that more county residents have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Chambers County reported Tuesday that two more residents have died after contracting the virus, bringing the total of reported deaths to 10. ADPH has confirmed eight deaths in the county as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Lee County reported Tuesday that another resident has died after being diagnosed with coronavirus, bringing the county’s total reported deaths to 11. ADPH has confirmed eight deaths in the county as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Macon County reported Tuesday that a resident has died after contracting the virus, bringing the county’s total reported deaths to two. ADPH has confirmed one death in the county as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.
There were 3,953 confirmed cases, 114 reported deaths and 73 confirmed deaths in Alabama as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to ADPH.
The number of confirmed cases in east Alabama counties also rose Tuesday.
There were 216 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 265 in Lee County, 19 in Macon County, 30 in Russell County and 123 in Tallapoosa County as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to ADPH.
Southern Union moves onlineSouthern Union State Community College will continue online or alternative delivery instruction through the summer semester, the school announced Tuesday.
There will be limited face-to-face offerings in specialized courses in the health science and technical divisions later in the summer as allowed.
Summer classes for Southern Union begin May 18.
“We have made this decision in an effort to continue to do our part to fight the spread of the coronavirus,” said Southern Union President Todd Shackett. “Southern Union has a longstanding successful record in online instruction, so we are fully equipped to handle this challenge. We stay committed to supporting our students and urge them to take advantage of resources such as online tutoring through our success center, or other campus resources to help them be successful. We encourage our students, faculty and staff to continue to take proper precautions and stay well.”
Veterans home deathsTwo residents at the Bills Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City have died due to COVID- 19 as more residents and employees at the facility test positive for the virus.
The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs announced Tuesday that since the first reported cases of COVID-19 on April 8 at the Bills Nichols State Veterans Home, an additional 25 residents and 18 staff members have tested positive.
The two residents that died after testing positive were ages 89 and 99. Both also had multiple contributing causes of death, ADVA said.
“We want to assure the families of those veterans entrusted in our care, and to the communities, that our professional and dedicated staff at the state veterans homes are following all necessary precautionary measures to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus by screening and testing residents and employees of the COVID-19 virus,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis.
Two employees of the William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette also have tested positive, ADVA said.
Residents who test positive for the virus are moved to isolation areas inside the homes for further care and treatment. Home employees who exhibit symptoms of the virus are not allowed to enter the facility, ADVA said.
EAMC update
EAMC continues to collect specimens for COVID- 19 at its drive-thru testing locations in Auburn Valley. Testing is by appointment only through the 334-528-SICK hotline.
The hospital has submitted 2,494 COVID-19 tests for testing, of those 1,935 were negative and 141 are pending results. About 16.7 percent of the tests submitted by EAMC have tested positive.
EAMC reminds the community that if they are experiencing mild symptoms to self-isolate at home and treat their symptoms as they would with the seasonal flu.
However, those who are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and may need possible emergent care should contact their primary care provider first to discuss testing. If the medical provider determines a COVID-19 test is necessary, they will collect the specimen there and submit it for testing, EAMC said.
If the physician’s office is out of supplies or cannot test, the patient can call the 334-528-SICK hotline for evaluation.
Calling 334-528-SICK does not guarantee a specimen will be collected and submitted for testing, EAMC added.
The hospital has implemented telehealth services at many of its physician practices to better meet the needs of the community during the virus outbreak.
Telehealth means the patients can visit their doctor virtually on their phone via video chat. Some offices that do not offer telehealth yet do offer telephonic service, which allows patients to speak directly with their physician by phone instead of an in-person visit, EAMC said.
The project typically would take months to implement but EAMC’s Application Support team accomplished it in a matter of weeks.
“The team has done an incredible job deploying our new telehealth solution at various EAMC-owned clinics,” Oliver Banta, EAMC chief information officer says. “Once we identified a solution that was easy for our patients and providers to use, the team worked quickly to get it tested and implemented within days. Since then, we have utilized telehealth to see hundreds of patients.”
Airport funding
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration is awarding $53,969,530 in airport aid to 73 airports in Alabama, including the Auburn University Regional Airport, in response to COVID-19, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced Tuesday.
The grant funding is part of the Trump administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Airport Grant Program.
The Auburn University Regional Airport is set to receive $69,000 in funding, according to the FAA.
“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” Chao said.
The funding will support continued airport operations and replace lost revenue due to the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to coronavirus. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.
“Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA’s Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.
Food bankThe Food Bank of East Alabama is hosting another drive-thru food distribution from 9-11 a.m. Friday.
Bags will contain fresh and frozen produce and some frozen meat. They will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Reservations are not required.
Participants must stay in their vehicles while a staff member loads the food in their trunk.
The food bank is at 355 Industry Drive, Auburn.
