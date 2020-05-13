Hospitalizations due to COVID- 19 are back on the rise at East Alabama Medical Center after nine straight days of decline.
The hospital saw two straight days of increased hospitalizations due to patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.
There were 34 patients hospitalized Tuesday between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier, the most since May 7 when there were 36 patients hospitalized, according to hospital data.
“This is not a reason to panic,” said Brooke Bailey, EAMC’s infection prevention director. “But it is a perfect reminder that COVID- 19 has to be respected and we cannot let our guard down. Just as good hand hygiene and social distancing helped us flatten the curve, it’s equally important to do now so that we don’t see a significant spike in the days and weeks ahead.”
There also are five patients requiring ventilation due to COVID-19, EAMC said.
The lowest number of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases at EAMC came Sunday when there were 24 patients hospitalized, the hospital said.
The increase in hospitalizations comes about 10 days after retail stores and beaches reopened in Alabama once Gov. Kay Ivey’s stay-at-home order expired and a safer-at-home order was put in its place.
There were 10,310 confirmed cases and 429 deaths in Alabama as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Local casesThe number of local confirmed cases of COVID-19 slightly increased since Friday.
Tallapoosa County saw the largest increase of confirmed virus cases in the area with 15 new virus cases since Friday. There are 329 confirmed cases in the county, according to ADPH.
Russell County saw 14 new cases, bringing the county’s total confirmed cases to 83.
Chambers and Lee counties each saw an increase of 13 new cases. There are 321 confirmed cases in Chambers County and 430 in Lee County, according to ADPH.
Macon County saw the smallest increase of confirmed cases in the area with six new since Friday. There are 49 confirmed cases in the county.
There also were a total of 21 COVID-19-related deaths in Chambers County, 30 in Lee, two in Macon and 50 in Tallapoosa as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to ADPH.
EAMC testingEAMC tested its lowest number of people for COVID-19 last week, the hospital announced Tuesday.
The hospital system tested 117 people from May 3 to Saturday, the lowest number since the COVID-19 outbreak in east Alabama.
Calls to EAMC’s 334-528-SICK call center also have declined since the outbreak began. The call center received between 2,800 and 4,500 calls a week in the first four weeks of the outbreak in the area, the hospital said. The call volume dropped to its lowest level during the week of May 3-9 with only 851 calls to the hotline.
Although the number of calls and tests has dropped, EAMC stresses that the call center and testing kits remain available if people need them.
“It’s important that people pay attention to their symptoms and not assume what they are experiencing is allergies or something else,” Bailey said. “We’re pleased that our community is not seeing the level of disease that we were in March and early April, but we will likely see a need for additional calls and testing in the weeks ahead.”
The 334-528-SICK call center is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The call center is closed Saturdays and Sundays, EAMC said.
Community members experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are reminded that they can call EAMC’s hotline to be screened by a clinician. If the symptoms warrant testing, the community member will be scheduled for a COVID-19 testing appointment in Auburn or Valley, EAMC said.
