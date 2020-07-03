East Alabama Medical Center announced the highest number of COVID-19 patients at its hospitals since May hours after a local school system said it will be requiring masks at all of its facilities.
There were 29 confirmed COVID- 19 patients hospitalized at EAMC and EAMC-Lanier on Thursday, the highest single-day total since May 15, when there were also 29 patients, the hospital said.
There were three more patients hospitalized awaiting COVID-19 test results. The number of patients hospitalized, however, is still a far ways off EAMC’s highest number of positive hospitalized cases, 54, on April 11.
“We have been expecting an increase,” said Laura Grill, CEO and president of EAMC. “With the increase in cases in our area, especially in Lee County, we anticipated this spike. What’s imperative at this point is that this spike not turn into a peak. That would not be good news for anybody in our community.”
Grill hopes the number of hospitalizations will serve as a warning to community members that COVID-19 remains a threat.
“Like Dr. (Ricardo) Maldonado has been saying for weeks, this is a marathon,” she said. “We have to pace ourselves. We have to take dip our foot in the pool instead of jumping in with both feet. In some ways, we have already jumped in, but it’s not too late to ease back to the side and catch our breath.”
Opelika City SchoolsMasks will be mandatory at all Opelika City Schools facilities when students, staff and faculty return to school in August.
Superintendent Mark Neighbors issued the following statement Thursday afternoon:
“In assessing the current circumstances regarding COVID- 19 in Lee County and in planning for the upcoming school year, we have been monitoring and reviewing data from our local medical professionals to determine best practices to start school in August. In addition to providing a safe and clean environment for our students, our priority is to have face to face instruction as long as possible in order to best serve our students. Therefore, we believe that all persons should wear face coverings while on campus.
“Beginning with back-to school activities involving students and teachers, the Opelika City Schools will require all persons on campus to wear appropriate face coverings when social distancing is not feasible. OCS will provide students reusable face coverings at the beginning of the school year — as long as the supply chain is not disrupted and we are able to purchase them. We will have additional disposable masks for emergencies.
“We ask that parents discuss with their children the importance of our mission of maximizing safety in order to maximize academics for them. We will be patient in working with our students in following these guidelines, and we understand that this will be difficult to implement with the youngest of our children. We are all in this together and promise that we will continue to do our best for your children and our community of Opelika.”
The move follows increased calls in recent days by Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and other officials for people to wear masks in public spaces. The state of Alabama, like much of the South, has seen a spike in reported COVID-19 infections in the last few weeks.
EAMC officials warned earlier this week that, while hospitalization numbers locally are down from spring highs, Lee County could expect a rise in the number of infections overall if the general populace doesn’t follow guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing.
Local casesAlabama saw another day of more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday with 1,191 new cases, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. There were 39,604 confirmed cases and 961 deaths in Alabama as of Thursday afternoon.
Lee County saw its second day in a week of 57 new confirmed cases Wednesday, the highest number of new cases confirmed in a day since June 23, when there were 60 new cases, according to ADPH data.
Lee County also saw 57 new cases Monday. There were 1,245 confirmed cases and 37 deaths in the county as of Thursday night, according to ADPH.
There were 600 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 177 in Macon County, 503 in Russell County and 572 in Tallapoosa County as of Thursday night.
Chambers County had 27 total reported deaths, Macon County had eight and Tallapoosa County had 69, according to ADPH.
