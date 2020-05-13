A Chicago developer will seek preliminary approval Thursday to build an upscale, 177-room hotel across from the Auburn University campus.
The developer — Graduate Hotels — is a brand of the Chicago-based AJ Capital Partners. It operates hotels in several large college towns, including Athens (University of Georgia), Bloomington (Indiana University), Chapel Hill (University of North Carolina) and Ann Arbor (University of Michigan).
The city of Auburn’s Planning Commission will look at the proposal when it meets at 4 p.m. via Zoom videoconference on the city’s website (auburnalabama.org) or bit.ly/2Z6Aek1.
The proposed site — 202 W. Magnolia Ave. — sits between McDonald’s and Sky Bar. It is currently owned by Mayor Ron Anders and his family, who sold the retail bookstore business there in 2005.
Anders has promised to recuse himself from the approval process.
Graduate wants to put a restaurant, conference hall and fitness center in the hotel in the 69-feet-tall structure.
The proposal fits with the city’s master plan, said Planning Director Forrest Cotten.
However, Graduate is asking for a variance on the number of parking spaces it must provide, he said. City zoning laws normally require such a development to have 258 spaces.
Graduate wants an exception to get by with just 121 spaces on the site.
Cotten said the parking question is still under review and won’t be decided by Thursday. He acknowledged the scarcity of parking downtown — even after the Wright Street public parking deck is compete.
“We have a provision in the zoning ordinance to allow for a variance,” said Cotten, who added later “We understand our challenges with regard to parking downtown.”
City planning staffers have recommended approval of the project.
Amy Wexler, company senior vice president for strategic marketing and communications, did not respond to requests for comment on the proposal.
Several housing subdivisions and other items are also on the planning commission’s agenda for Thursday, including changing the name of Mike Hubbard Boulevard at the entrance to the Auburn University Regional Airport.
The Auburn City Council and Hubbard himself have asked for his name to be taken his off the thoroughfare, which turns into Bent Creek Road south of Glenn Avenue.
