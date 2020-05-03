Democrats won’t be in the House chamber Monday when Alabama’s Republican legislators convene a special budget session, state Rep. Jeremy Gray told the Opelika- Auburn News.
“We think it’s premature. There are too many questions and not enough answers,” the Opelika Democrat said Friday.
State Sen. Tom Whatley disagrees with Gray, saying the Legislature has what it needs to finish next year’s state budget.
In fact, the Auburn Republican thinks it may only take a week or so to settle on a spending plan.
The state has “$1.5 billion” on hand from its rainy day fund, budget stabilization carry-overs and unspent revenue from the current budget year, he said.
He expects a budget “maybe 5-7 percent lower” than the $7 billion expected before the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We’re going to do it as quickly and safely as we can,” Whatley said. “I think you’ll see legislators take a real conservative approach. I know I will.”
Republicans hold super-majorities in the House and Senate, and Gray conceded that they could very well muster the necessary turnout to move a budget through. However, he said enough of the older GOP legislators could possibly stay away as a precaution against coronavirus exposure and deprive them of quorums to open the session.
Gray noted that Gov. Kay Ivey has just started loosening COVID-19 restrictions on retailers after nearly two months.
He and other Democrats want to know how much money will be available from state tax revenue that has certainly plummeted with shops and restaurants and thousands of small businesses shut down.
And they point out that a lot of people are out of work right now.
“We had more people file for unemployment in Alabama last month that we did all of last year,” Gray said.
The state’s labor department processed 122,656 jobless claims for all of 2019; it has processed 178,761 claims since the beginning of March.
“And the budget doesn’t have to be passed until September (the new budget year start Oct. 1), so why reconvene in July when we have more information?” Gray said.
Leaders in the House first sounded the party’s misgivings Wednesday.
House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels said it is difficult to craft a budget when the state is still trying to assess the pandemic’s impact on revenue, small businesses, schools and other factors.
“Moving forward when there are more questions than answers isn’t just illogical, it’s fiscally irresponsible and it’s just bad public policy,” Daniels said. “How can we make accurate projections to manage an economic crisis when we still don’t know the scope of the current health care emergency?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.