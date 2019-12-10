Bella Macy waved to Santa from Kim Hudson’s lap, as Tim Hudson read ‘The Night Before Christmas.’
Santa was as jolly as ever, acting out the parts of the book that involved him and smiling and waving at the kids sitting at his feet.
The reading was only one part of the special night with the Hudson Family Foundation at Target in Tiger Town Tuesday night.
“Shop with Santa” is an annual program that the foundation puts on every year to help dozens of children and families in need complete their Christmas shopping.
Auburn University alumni Kim and Tim Hudson started the Hudson Family Foundation in 2009 while Tim still pitched for the Atlanta Braves, in the midst of his 16-year Major League career.
“Through our foundation, we’ve been able to get to know a lot of great families and a lot of great kids and we just feel like it’s a great honor for us to be able to come out and have the opportunity to use the platform that we’ve been blessed with to be able to do some good things in the community,” Tim said.
Children who attended “Shop with Santa” made Christmas ornaments and ate cupcakes, then started shopping with their families and had their pictures taken with Santa.
“It’s just exciting,” Tim said. “I’ll just let you know this time of year is the (time) where you want to make things special for kids and not only your own, but kids in the community.”
Brent Hall, event coordinator with the Hudson Family Foundation, said that events like this make him thankful for the Hudsons and what they’ve done for the community.
“It just lightens up your whole life and makes you work a little harder, smile a little brighter and enjoy life a little better,” Hall said.
Paige Oliver brought her three children — Brooklyn, Oliver and Bella Macy — to shop at the event.
“It means a lot because my kids are young,” Oliver said. “I’m a single mom so this means a lot to me that they put on this foundation for my kids to be able to do this kind of thing.”
She said that her children have been excited for the event; Oliver said she had some ideas coming in on what to shop for.
“Especially around Christmastime, these kids are always excited to see Santa Claus and to go shopping and to just start that Christmas cheer early,” Tim said.
