...HEAVY RAINS AND FLASH FLOODING EXPECTED ACROSS CENTRAL ALABAMA
SUNDAY AND SUNDAY EVENING...
.SEVERAL BANDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL MOVE THROUGH
CENTRAL ALABAMA ON SUNDAY AND INTO SUNDAY NIGHT. RAINFALL TOTALS
OF 2 TO 4 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS.
AREAS WITH THE HIGHEST PROBABILITY OF RECEIVING THESE HEAVY RAINS
WILL BE BETWEEN THE I-20 AND I-85 CORRIDORS.
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA, EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA, SOUTHEAST
ALABAMA, AND WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING
AREAS, IN CENTRAL ALABAMA, AUTAUGA, BIBB, CHILTON, COOSA,
DALLAS, ELMORE, JEFFERSON, LOWNDES, MONTGOMERY, PERRY, SHELBY,
AND TALLADEGA. IN EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA, CHAMBERS, CLAY, LEE,
MACON, RANDOLPH, RUSSELL, AND TALLAPOOSA. IN SOUTHEAST
ALABAMA, BARBOUR, BULLOCK, AND PIKE. IN WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA,
GREENE, HALE, MARENGO, PICKENS, SUMTER, AND TUSCALOOSA.
* FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT.
* HEAVY RAINFALL FROM SEVERAL ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS
WILL RESULT IN 2 TO 4 INCHES OF RAIN WITH LOCALLY HIGHER
AMOUNTS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION
SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.
Robert Williams loads a bag of food into the trunk of a car during the drive-through food distribution at the Food Bank of East Alabama in Auburn on April 17 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Cars stretched for more than a mile Friday as people lined up to get food from the Food Bank of East Alabama.
“This level of need is unprecedented, and we’ve never seen an emergency of this scale,” Martha Heck, director of the Food Bank of East Alabama, said. “Unfortunately we don’t know how long it will last. But we are gathering every possible resource to provide food and supplies to all who need it.”
The food bank offered its second drive-thru food distribution event Friday morning in hopes to helping meet the needs of the community who have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
“Ordinarily the food bank distributed through member agencies,” Heck said. “Sadly only about a third of our food pantries are operating at this point, so we’re really concerned about how to get the food out to the community. We’re taking this kind of bold step to do direct distribution then from our facility.”
The food bank served 374 households, the most the food bank has ever served at one time. The last time it offered direct distribution a few weeks ago, the Food Bank of East Alabama served about 300 households.
Friday’s food distribution was made possible by the community’s support, Heck said.
“The Walmart Distribution Center donated lovely assorted produce, Golden State Foods donated hamburger patties, local grocery stores also contributed product which made for a nice assortment of food for families to take home,” she said. “And organizations and individuals in the community have donated funds to support our work.”
Need to growAlabama’s unemployment rose Friday to 3.5% and is expected to go even higher, according to a report by the Associated Press.
Heck said the food bank is preparing for even more people to need food in the coming weeks and months.
“In the world of food banking we’ve been told that this will probably peak in another 3-4 weeks, which scares us, and then last for a while,” she said. “Food banks are doing their best but it is a challenging time.”
Heck is starting to get concerned that the food bank’s food supply will begin to run out due to the heightened demand.
“The need is really great and we’re very concerned,” she said.
DonatingThe food bank is still accepting donations to keep providing food to those who need it.
“We’re very open to any kind of donations, whether that’s monetary support that will let us go and purchase more food to keep doing this or whether that’s food donations,” Heck said.
There is a bin outside the Food Bank of East Alabama where community members can drive up and drop off food in the donation bin any time of day.
Heck also suggested that those in the community who are not experiencing food-insecurity themselves should consider reaching out to help someone in the community who is struggling.
