Harold A. Franklin made history as the first African American student at Auburn University in 1964, more than a century after the school was founded.
The School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences did not have its first African American student until 1976, Ernest Boyd.
Those who followed in Boyd’s footsteps have committed to increasing diversity at AU and the School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences.
These alumni want to recruit students into the school and even held a workshop to figure out how best to do this.
“I think a way to increase minority enrollment is to utilize the successes that you’ve already had,” said Kenneth Day, who graduated in the School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences in 1991. “Your alumni base can be recruited. They have a sphere of influence that can be used to overcome some of the barriers that are associated with recruitment.
“They can be a source of getting accurate information out there. Certainly, they can support students financially and provide some great role models.”
One way of increasing African American student involvement and studies in the school is the African American Alumni Endowed Scholarship. David Aguirre is the current recipient.
There is another endowment in the works: The Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences Endowed Fund for Excellence (MANNRS), according to a university press release.
“This fund, which aims to sustain support of the Auburn chapter of MANNRS for its core operations and missions in the school, was established in honor of the group’s faculty adviser, Brenda Allen, a former extension specialist and assistant professor of urban forestry, upon her retirement in 2018,” read the release.
In 1976, when Boyd was in school at Auburn, there were 17,523 students enrolled. There were only 390 African American students in this number, 2.23%.
Dana McReynolds Stone graduated from the School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences in 1994 and was the only African American student in the program. A total of 21,226 students were enrolled and only 1,247 of them were African American students — roughly 5.8% of total students.
“Everyone needs that level of support, especially minority students, because they’re in a slightly different environment,” Stone said. “Besides academic advice, they need additional support in areas like feedback and mentoring.”
Phearthur Moore, another alumnus, said they need to help students understand what is offered at the school.
A fact sheet on the website shared that in 2018 there were 498 students enrolled in the college.
As of 2018, there were also seven undergraduate degrees available in the school: forestry — forest engineering option, geospatial and environmental informatics, natural resources management, sustainable biomaterials and packaging, wildlife ecology and management, wildlife enterprise management and wildlife sciences, pre-vet.
In 2018, at the time of the Forestry and Wildlife Sciences report, 1,781 of the Auburn’s 30,440 students were African-American, or 5.85%.
“We need to be sure there is diversity and to let students know that there are viable careers in forestry and wildlife sciences,” said Victoria David, a 1999 graduate of the school. “(The scholarship) group could create a holding environment, to be a resource for students who are continuing past the effort to diversity, and even beyond them; they can continue the efforts so many have begun.”
