Texas native Armando Ortiz joined the United States Army as an infantry soldier.
Ortiz would turn his time in the army into a 13-year military career with four combat tours to Iraq. While serving in Iraq, Ortiz received awards with valor devices including the Bronze Star.
Ortiz was injured overseas and was forced to retire from the Army early. He settled in Phenix City and began taking classes at Auburn University, where he would late graduate from.
