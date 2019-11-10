Honoring our Veterans

Freddie Odomes was injured while serving in the military and earned a purple heart. He is now heavily involved in the American Legion.

 Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com

Freddie Odomes found his place in the United States Army and after joining in 1964, he served for 26 years.

“I think I did a lot of growing, Odomes said, “because of enlisting, I was 18 years old and it gave me the opportunity to have new experiences after leaving home.”

Odomes originally served 22 years and retired from the army, but did not feel fulfilled by the prospects of ordinary life, he said. So, after almost 20 years, he re-enlisted for another four.

During his time in the army, Odomes was injured from an explosion by a B-4 Rocket and earned a Purple Heart.

My second time around gave me the opportunity to work with wounded and injured soldiers as well as those having certain diseases because I worked with the medical unit at Fort Benning, Georgia,” Odomes said. “It was just wonderful … because myself as being a wounded person, when I returned and was wounded, I had no support what-so-ever.”

