Freddie Odomes found his place in the United States Army and after joining in 1964, he served for 26 years.
“I think I did a lot of growing, Odomes said, “because of enlisting, I was 18 years old and it gave me the opportunity to have new experiences after leaving home.”
Odomes originally served 22 years and retired from the army, but did not feel fulfilled by the prospects of ordinary life, he said. So, after almost 20 years, he re-enlisted for another four.
During his time in the army, Odomes was injured from an explosion by a B-4 Rocket and earned a Purple Heart.
My second time around gave me the opportunity to work with wounded and injured soldiers as well as those having certain diseases because I worked with the medical unit at Fort Benning, Georgia,” Odomes said. “It was just wonderful … because myself as being a wounded person, when I returned and was wounded, I had no support what-so-ever.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.