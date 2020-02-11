The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating damage caused to County Line Baptist Church Cemetery in Salem on New Year’s Day, just a few days after a similar occurrence nearby.
County Line Baptist Church Cemetery sits off Lee Road 252, also known as Mountain Springs Road.
Lee County Cemetery Preservation Commission member Edna Ward told the Opelika-Auburn News that “trespassing, broken grave markers and excessive acts of vandalism” have caused extensive damage to the 19th- century cemetery.
Flint Hill Cemetery, 4 miles north of Salem, includes graves dating back to the 1850s, with the ancestors of several local families buried there. Ward said an obelisk was toppled from one of the older graves in late December and broke upon impact.
A remote camera caught several people wandering through County Line on one of the nights in question; however, Capt.Jimmy Taylor of the Sheriff’s Office told the O-A News that those appeared to be “ghost hunters” and that the vandalism can’t be tied to them at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.