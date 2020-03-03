Irma Del Carmen Gomez Moran

Irma Del Carmen Gomez Moran, 41.

Irma Del Carmen Gomez Moran was a fantastic cook and loved to make authentic Mexican dishes for her family and friends.

Known as “Carmen” to her family, Moran was killed at the age of 41 during the March 3, 2019.

Moran was born July 16, 1977, in Guadalajara, Mexico, a place where she lived most of her life.

She raised two daughters while working as a secretary for a local school system. Moran’s two daughters and mother meant the world to her.

Moran had a passion for animals and worked to rescue any type of animal that she could.

She remarried and moved to Beauregard, a place she loved. Her fifth wedding anniversary was in January 2019.

Moran went to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Opelika and took pride in her job as an Assistant Manager for Nutrition and Food Services at Auburn Early Education Center.

She also was looking forward to obtaining her U.S. citizenship.

Moran is remembered as a devote mother and a great cook.

