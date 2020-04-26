On any given day the line may stretch down the street for a meal at the Irritable Bao.
The restaurant was once only a popular food truck; however, it has grown into a storefront since coming to Auburn.
The Irritable Bao is closed for the time being, however, with one month off before the restaurant moves into a new spot in downtown Auburn.
That break hasn’t prevented the owners of the Irritable Bao from giving back in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. There have been so many people in need during the pandemic that the restaurant dedicated a time where people could come to pick up meal boxes free of charge.
“It’s in our DNA to want to give back,” said Whitley Dikes, co-owner of the Irritable Bao. “Part of our business model structure from the get-go is helping those who are in need and things like that, but it’s because the community is so loving and so generous and so supportive that we even can do anything out of the ordinary.”
The Irritable Bao runs differently from many other restaurants. For one, the hours are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. The menu also changes day to day, week-to-week.
This, give the Irritable Bao’s popularity with Auburn residents, has made the owners enough money to choose to give back, Dykes said.
“What drove us to do this these last two weeks, besides just seeing that there’s a need out there and we have a capacity to meet that need, for us to do nothing in this time I think would be very poor stewardship and a bad reflection of what God has done for us,” he said.
Originally, he and his wife considered doing meals for health care workers, Dykes said.
“They’re getting a lot of good attention and people are really making sure that they’re doing their best to take care of front-line worker … and we’re like how do we focus on the marginalized and the people flying under the radar who are struggling,” he said.
Before the restaurant started its break, residents could come and pickup a free meal. People could also nominate others for free meals.
“We wanted this to be a sacrifice of thanksgiving,” Dykes said. “We wanted to say, ‘God, you have been so faithful to us in these 19 months at this storefront that this is just one way that we can show you that we’re grateful while taking care of the community.’”
Although the restaurant will be closed for a month, it’ll be back soon at a new location in downtown Auburn, and it’s likely that giving back will still be a part of Irritable Bao’s structure.
Even before the pandemic, tips at the Irritable Bao went toward sponsoring children overseas in tough situations. And once a week, there was a free meal pickup for pregnant mothers in need, Dykes said.
“For over a year, I think it’s been maybe 16 months now, we’ve been doing ‘hump day bump day’ where we feed any single mom or any pregnant student or woman who is facing pregnancy alone, they can come on a Wednesday and say, “Just give me the special.” he said.
There are also opportunities for people to nominate others for a free meal if they are in need.
“The community is who empowers us to actually have the capacity to do something like this,” he said. “Bottom line is, we are so blessed because of this community.”
