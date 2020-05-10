Former Alabama Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard may not be entirely out of options in his ongoing fight against his 2016 convictions for violating state ethics laws.
The state attorney general’s office is waiting to hear if Hubbard and his legal team are going to pursue either another appeal to the state’s Court of Criminal Appeals or, possibly, a stay from the U.S. Supreme Court.
“It’s difficult to predict what they will do,” said Mike Lewis, spokesman for the attorney general’s office.
Hubbard was convicted in Lee County Circuit Court in 2016 on 12 of 23 counts of violating state ethics laws.
Judge Jacob A. Walker III sentenced him to four years in prison and eight years of probation, and assessed a fine of $210,000.
Hubbard’s appeals process seemed to have ended last month, when the Alabama Supreme Court upheld the convictions on six of those counts, including one for using his official stationery as speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives to solicit business for one of his consulting clients.
Hubbard, who operates an Auburn-based radio and publishing company, has until next week to decide if he will fight it further, Lewis said.
Should he not pursue another appeal or delay, the criminal appeals court could issue a certificate of judgment and clear the way for Hubbard’s prison term to begin.
The Opelika-Auburn News has not been able to reach Hubbard or his legal team for comment since the Supreme Court’s ruling in his case.
