Technologically advanced F-35 stealth fighter jets will be based in Montgomery beginning in late 2023, bringing far-ranging impact to the local economy, various officials proclaimed.
Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett, after a three-year process, signed the record of decision Wednesday that officially selects Alabama Air National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing, based at Dannelly Field, as one of the next two locations to receive F-35A Lightning II aircraft to replace its aging F-16 jets.
The other base is in Wisconsin, where reception of the news wasn’t quite as welcomed by all as it was in Alabama. There, disputes about noise and pollution impact on surrounding residential areas led to opposition, although economic officials supported the move.
No such friction seemed to surround the Montgomery addition of F-35s, which will bring to the area a squadron of what is known as “fifth generation” fighter jets outfitted with advanced technology and firepower.
The move also represents a continued significant investment by the Pentagon in Alabama’s aviation-supported military role, as the state plays host to the Air War College at nearby Maxwell Air Force Base, Army helicopter training at Fort Rucker, and a wide range of missile and aviation research and development in Huntsville, among many other ties to the defense industry.
Local economic officials foresee a boost to the area’s aviation community, including from businesses that will support the fighter squadron and the lure that such advanced aircraft will create for other spin-off programs associated with the military and aviation in general.
“This really is great news for our region. The economic impact of the decision cannot be overstated,” said Bill Hutto, director of Auburn University Regional Airport and the university’s fast-growing aviation programs.
“The F-35 is a next-generation aircraft that has been sought by many bases around the country. We are blessed to be selected,” Hutto said. “We have had several our aviation students come from the current unit. Some of them have worked on the F-16s and are now flying, or plan to be flying, military aircraft.
“It is hoped that this announcement will continue the connection with that unit,” he said.
Macon County Economic Development Director Joe Turnham, based in Tuskegee and an avid supporter of regional aviation industry growth, agreed.
“Formalizing this great win for our region is significant for all of us, especially in this hard economic climate,” Turnham said. “The synergy of this wing with the history of Tuskegee Airmen hopefully allows greater emphasis for us all to multiply this win in benefiting all corridor communities along I-85 in the years ahead.”
The upgraded fighter squadron will pay tribute to the nearby home and history of World War II’s famed Tuskegee Airmen, who flew Mustang fighter planes during the war and earned the nickname “Red Tails” because of the red markings on the rear of their aircraft.
The connection was acknowledged Wednesday by the Montgomery squadron’s current commanding officer.
“To be one of the first Air National Guard wings to convert to the F-35A is a tremendous honor and shows the faith that the Air Force has in our Red Tail Airmen and the state of Alabama,” said Col. Ed Casey, 187th Fighter Wing commander. “Our Airmen show up and get the mission done day after day, and we’ll continue to do that through this transition.”
The Red Tails will continue to fly the wing’s F-16 aircraft until the first F-35’s arrival at Dannelly Field, estimated to be in December 2023.
Troy Turner is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. He can be contacted at tturner@oanow.com and followed on Twitter @troyturnernews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.