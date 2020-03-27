Alabama public schools will move to remote instruction for the remainder of the school year, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday, as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to climb throughout the state.
Ivey signed a supplemental state of emergency Thursday stating that all public K-12 schools will begin to implement a plan to complete the 2019-20 school year using alternate methods of instruction as established by the State Superintendent of Education.
The alternative methods of instruction will begin April 6, the proclamation states.
Ivey originally closed Alabama public schools March 18 through April 6 when she issued a state of emergency March 13.
It also was announced Thursday by Alabama state superintendent Eric Mackey that there would be no more spring high school sports.
The Opelika and Auburn city school districts acknowledged the move late Thursday and plan to announce their next steps in the next few days.
Local casesThe number of patients hospitalized at East Alabama Medical Center with COVID-19 has increased.
There are 15 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at EAMC.
One patient who was previously hospitalized with the virus has been discharged, EAMC said. There are another 24 patients who are hospitalized with suspected COVID-19.
Twelve hospitalized patients who were previously suspected of COVID-19 have been ruled negative of the virus, EAMC said.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lee County rose from 40 to 47 Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
There are now 13 confirmed cases in Chambers County, one in Russell County and four in Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH.
The number of confirmed cases in Alabama soared to 531 as of 7 p.m. Thursday, a jump of 145 cases from Wednesday night.
There were 40 confirmed cases in Lee County, 10 in Chambers County, one in Russell County and four in Tallapoosa County as of Wednesday night.
EAMC had nine confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Wednesday night.
EAMC update
EAMC is asking area church members to not gather until the region has been deemed safe for group activities.
“We know that being at church is very sacred to many people, but it’s also a place where people are in very close contact and often greet each other with hugs and handshakes as a ritual,” EAMC said in a statement.
The hospital says there are no absolute patterns among the 47 confirmed cases in Lee County; however, the last public setting for a sizeable number of them was at church.
“Not at one church, or churches in one town, but at church in general,” EAMC said.
The hospital asks the community to find alternate ways to worship and stay together as a church without congregating.
EAMC has submitted 912 COVID-19 tests so far for testing. Of those submitted for testing, 644 were negative and 215 are pending results, the hospital said.
EAMC has submitted 912 out of the 4,082 tests submitted in Alabama, which is about 22 percent.
The hospital plans to continue to operate both of its drive-thru testing sites daily by appointment only. Appointments can be made through the 334-528-SICK hotline.
State cases
Jefferson County has the most confirmed cases with 169 confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. Thursday.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
Autauga — 6
Baldwin — 5
Blount — 2
Bullock — 2
Butler — 1
Calhoun — 2
Chambers — 13
Cherokee — 1
Chilton — 4
Choctaw — 1
Clay — 1
Cleburne — 1
Colbert — 1
Coosa — 2
Crenshaw — 1
Cullman — 6
Dallas — 2
DeKalb — 1
Elmore — 10
Etowah — 4
Franklin — 3
Houston — 3
Jackson — 4
Jefferson — 169
Lamar — 1
Lauderdale — 9
Lawrence — 3
Lee — 47
Limestone — 13
Lowndes — 1
Madison — 43
Marengo — 1
Marion — 7
Marshall — 3
Mobile — 19
Montgomery — 17
Morgan — 9
Pickens — 1
Pike — 2
Russell — 1
Shelby — 53
St. Clair — 6
Talladega — 4
Tallapoosa — 4
Tuscaloosa — 20
Walker — 18
Washington — 2
Wilcox — 2
For the latest figures from the health department visit: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7.
