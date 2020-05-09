Gov. Kay Ivey is expanding the state’s safer-at-home order and is adding to the list of businesses that can open under it.
Restaurants, bars, breweries, athletic facilities and close-contact service providers, such as barbershops, hair salons, nail salons and tattoo services, can open beginning Monday under the expanded safer-at-home order.
Ivey said the decision to begin opening more businesses was to help bring back jobs to the more than 400,000 who have filed for unemployment in Alabama since the coronavirus outbreak began.
“People are frustrated,” she said. “I understand. I care about you. We hear your voices. We know you’re frustrated and today’s order will hopefully begin providing another round of hope for all of us.”
“Because the people of Alabama are vigilant and they are abiding by the rules, we do believe that it’s OK to expand these orders and provide additional opportunities for people to go back to work.”
Additionally, all non-work related gatherings, such as worship services, weddings and funerals, of any size are allowed. However, 6-foot distance between people from different households must be maintained for the gathering to take place.
The order remains in effect until May 22 at 5 p.m., one week longer than the current safer-at-home order. The current safer-at-home order was set to expire May 15.
Despite the reopening of many businesses the threat of COVID-19 remains high in Alabama.
“The threat of this disease continues to be active and it is deadly,” Ivey said.
East Alabama Medical Center anticipated Ivey’s amended order and stresses that area residents should continue practicing social distancing.
“The key to Alabama and our community reopening is to still be mindful of what it took to get us to this point, and that’s social distancing, good hand hygiene, cleaning high-touch surface areas and wearing a mask,” John Atkinson, spokesperson for EAMC, said. “I think Dr. (Ricardo) Maldonado said it best this morning when he said, ‘COVID-19 will not just disappear, and we have to learn to live with it. … We needed to buy time, and flattening the curve helped us with that.’
“I think our greatest concern at this point remains with large gatherings.”
Worship services
Worship services are allowed once again in Alabama beginning Monday under the amended safer-at-home order.
Although allowed, state health officer Dr. Scott Harris says it is important to practice safety while getting back to normal.
“We certainly want people to get back to their normal worship as soon as possible and yet please remember to make that as safe as possible for those people who are at risk,” he said.
Harris added that the largest single outbreak in the state’s epidemic was associated with a church event.
“There were a couple of hundred cases and as many as almost 50 deaths almost directly or indirectly related to a single church event,” she said.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has put guidelines for places of worship on its website.
The guidelines include health protocols for church employees and volunteers, health protocols for faculties and health protocols for serving attendees. The guidelines can be found online at https://alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/assets/cov-sah-worship.pdf.
Case numbersThe amended safer-at-home order comes amidst rising confirmed rising cases in the past week.
“Our numbers over the past week have been a little higher than they were the couple of weeks before,” Harris said.
Alabama reported about 2,000 new virus cases in the past seven days, the highest number of new cases in a seven-day period since the state’s first case in March, the Alabama Political Reporter reported Thursday.
There were 355 cases confirmed Thursday. There were 175 new cases in Alabama, bringing the state’s total confirmed cases to 9,221 as of 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to ADPH.
There were also 375 deaths in the state.
There were 309 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chambers County, 419 in Lee County, 44 in Macon County, 72 in Russell County and 314 in Tallapoosa County as of 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to ADPH.
Additionally there were 21 deaths in Chambers County, 30 in Lee County, two in Macon County and 40 in Tallapoosa County as of 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Harris said Friday that ADPH has increased testing and that the department is trying to figure out if the increase could be related to just testing and how much is disease transmission.
He added that as the state begins to open virus outbreaks are expected but Harris feels the state is ready to handle them.
“We believe that we’re prepared to deal with them and respond as quickly as possible and protect people as much as possible,” Harris said.
Amended order details and rulesClose-contact service providers, such as barbershops, hair salons, waxing salons, threading salons, nail salons and spas, body art facilities, tattoo services and massage therapy establishments and services, can open Monday with the following rules:
Employees cannot knowingly allow a client to congregate within 6 feet of a person from another household.
Every employee must wear a face covering at all times while providing services.
Employees must wash their hands immediately before providing services.
All employees are encouraged to wear gloves when providing services. New gloves should be used for each client and should be put on right after washing hands.
Athletic facilities, such as fitness centers, commercial gyms, spas, yoga studios, barre studios and spin facilities, can open Monday with the following rules:
Employees may not knowingly allow patrons or guests congregate within six feet of a person from another household.
Employees must take reasonable steps to prevent people from congregating in lobby areas, break rooms and other common areas.
Facilities must operate at 50% occupancy.
Patrons may not use showers, hot tubs, steam rooms, lockers, saunas and other recreational water or spa facilities.
Every employee must where a face covering.
Pools at athletic facilities can open, but social distancing must be maintained, according to the order.
Restaurants, bars, breweries or similar establishments are also allowed to open Monday under the following rules:
Businesses are encouraged to offer online ordering and curbside pickup of food.
Party-sizes tables are limited to no more than eight people.
Tables must be at least 6 feet apart from another table.
Employees must wear a facial covering.
Self-service by guests at drink stations, buffets or salad bars is not allowed.
ADPH has put guidelines for the businesses mentioned above on its website, www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/.
The following businesses must be closed under the amended safer-at-home order:
Nightclubs
Bowling alleys
Arcades
Concert venues
Theaters, auditoriums and performing-arts centers
Tourist attractions
Racetracks
Indoor children’s play areas
Adult entertainment venues
Casinos
Bingo halls
Venues operated by social clubs
The following athletic activities are not allowed to take place under the amended order:
Sports that involve interaction with another person of closer than 6 feet.
Activities that require use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment.
Activities on commercial or public playground equipment.
Opelika HighOpelika High School is set to hold a private graduation ceremony for the school’s Class of 2020, Opelika City Schools announced Friday.
The ceremony will be held at multiple sessions May 22 in Bulldog Stadium.
“We have worked hard to develop a graduation plan that will celebrate our seniors while keeping the current health guidelines in place,” Mark Neighbors, Opelika City Schools superintendent, said. “It is focused on social distancing and limiting the number of guests participating at any certain time.”
There will be six sessions with 50 seniors per session to maintain social distancing guidelines. Each graduating senior and up to nine family members will be allowed to process through the ceremony, Opelika City School said.
Seniors will receive their diploma onstage as family embers watch from the end zone. Each family group will then exit the stadium.
Sessions begin at 8:30 a.m. and will go until 3 p.m.
The ceremony will not be open to the public, and there will be no seating available at the stadium, the school system said.
However, the ceremony will be live-streamed through a link that will be posted on the Opelika City School website.
“We hope this event will be a meaningful experience to the members of the OHS Class of 2020,” Dr. Farrell Seymore, Opelika High School principal, said. “They are an outstanding group of students and deserve to be celebrated.”
